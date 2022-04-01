MARLBOROUGH — Despite voters opting to add money to next year's school-district budget to make teaching positions for Spanish and art full-time, the Marlborough School Board has no plans to do so, according to Chair Jeffrey Miller.
In a 21-16 standing vote at the district's annual meeting March 1, residents increased the budget by $115,000 in the interest of bringing both positions at Marlborough School up from half-time.
Christine Callahan, who proposed the amendment, said she conferred with teachers at the school prior to developing the proposal, and they determined that students need more time with Spanish and the arts. She noted that Marlborough's Spanish teacher also teaches at Chesterfield School.
Callahan said she has two kids at Marlborough School, who take art and Spanish once a week. She added that she thinks these creative subjects are crucial to the education of her children and their peers.
"Students are more successful with a more rounded education," she said. "I believe in educating the whole child. Offering enrichment in other courses is important."
She also expressed concern over what she described as a high turnover rate for part-time or half-time teachers.
"My child is in third grade, and they're already on their fourth art teacher," Callahan said.
But Miller said an administrative team from the school and SAU 29 concluded making the positions full-time was not necessary. When reached by The Sentinel, Principal Robin Whitney suggested a reporter contact the SAU for comment. Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell and Superintendent Robert Malay were not reachable.
“The school leadership said it didn’t make sense to spend the funds,” Miller said. “So the board did not.”
Miller said that about a year ago, the administrative team discussed how to improve the proficiency of the 161 students enrolled at Marlborough School as they approach high school. He said they established priorities to improve students' reading and math capabilities.
For the 2018-19 school year, testing showed 35 percent of Marlborough students were proficient in English language arts and 33 percent were proficient in math, according to the N.H. Department of Education's website. The state's proficiency targets for those subjects is 60.45 percent in English language arts and 49.14 percent in math.
Miller said that making art and Spanish full-time would cut into core programs necessary for students before they reach high school.
"The schedule is very full, and school days aren't getting any longer," he said. "If we want more art time or Spanish time that means there's less time spent doing something else."
Miller added in an email to The Sentinel that Marlborough has made significant progress, measured with school-based testing in the past year, in proficiency for reading and math.
Although voters can voice how they'd like money from a budget amendment to be spent, the final decision is made by the governing body, according to state law.
Callahan said she's disappointed by the school board's decision.
"Voters asked for what we believe is the best for children," she said. "And to hear the principal and superintendent and assistant superintendent recommend to the board not to do that is disheartening."
Miller pointed out that the 21 voters who were in favor of the budget amendment make up only about 1.5 percent of the town's registered voters, and therefore might not have reflected the views of the electorate. Only about 3 percent of voters attended the school-district meeting, he noted. Marlborough has 1,361 registered voters, according to Deputy Town Clerk Michelle Talbot.
“We chose to place more weight on the SAU’s leadership team and their work and details on what has worked long-term to provide academic proficiency to our students,” Miller said. “When 97 percent of voters stay home, it makes it difficult to assess the town’s stance.”
Miller said the extra funds approved by voters have been incorporated into the budget, but there are no plans yet to use them. If by the end of the year the money isn’t spent, he said, the expenses will be taken off of next year’s tax bill.
The school board can decide to allocate the money to areas in need, and Miller said that if it does, it will be to the benefit of the students.
“A [school] board’s obligation is to the best interest of the school while maintaining the support of the voters,” he said. “The first priority is always the students."