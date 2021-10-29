CONCORD — Despite hundreds of thousands of vaccinations, Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is bracing for more COVID-19 cases than in any prior surge.
“Frankly, I believe we’re going to be in a worse situation than we were in last year with cases and hospitalizations,” he said. “We have to appreciate that this winter could be tough.”
The trigger for such a surge is a combination of factors, including the Delta variant’s continued spread through New England, a waning immunity from the vaccine, and the colder weather that brings more people indoors. As a result, state officials will resume weekly press conferences as New Hampshire prepares for another end-of-year surge.
The state is averaging between 500 and 550 new COVID-19 cases a day, a statistic akin to those reported in Winter 2020. Ben Chan, the state epidemiologist said at a press conference Wednesday that 11 people have died from the virus over the past couple of days, six of which were associated with long term care facilities
“Unfortunately that fall and winter surge, exactly as we predicted, is, unfortunately, is upon us,” Sununu said.
Sununu said that in anticipation, the state has built up the infrastructure and resources to handle an influx of COVID-19 cases. New coronavirus testing sites opened over the last two weeks in a handful of cities have served more than 2,300 people.
Health officials reiterated again that vaccines are the most effective strategy at preventing severe illness from the coronavirus. The state is preparing to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11, as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves the vaccine for that age group.
Sununu said the state already ordered 15,000 children’s doses and will begin to ship the vaccines to providers immediately after the approval is announced. He also said the state will use $4.7 million of federal funds approved by the Executive Council Wednesday to stand up vaccine sites at schools interested in participating.
Lori Shibinette, the Department of Health Commissioner, said the council’s rejection of $27 million earlier this month would undoubtedly slow the rollout of vaccines for children.
The state is also investing in the distribution of booster shots, which are available for most older adults and all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More than 12,000 N.H. residents have received booster shots, or about 1.5 percent percent of the state’s vaccinated population, said according to CDC data.
“We still have our work cut out for us,” Chan said.