Health care workers powered through the freezing rain Saturday to administer more than 2,000 COVID-19 booster shots at two separate Keene clinics.
One clinic was drive-thru style for Cheshire Medical Center patients at the hospital's Court Street campus, where both booster shots and kids' vaccines were offered. The other, at 62 Maple Ave., was the first local installment of the state's "booster blitz" initiative, aimed at getting about 12,000 boosters administered statewide over the weekend.
At Cheshire Medical, about 1,300 people had signed up for their shot, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell. That was up about 300 people from last weekend's clinic, she noted.
And as people lined up their cars in several lanes to wait for their immunization, hospital staff and volunteers hovered under pop-up tents to keep patient paperwork dry, set up vaccine doses and — ultimately — try and stay warm.
Among them was Dr. Michael Ormont, a physician with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate. Saturday was the first clinic he had volunteered for, and he was responsible for administering the vaccines.
"It's going smoothly," Ormont said Saturday morning. "It's a little bit wetter, and it takes a little bit longer to get supplies, but otherwise, things are going well."
Down the road on Maple Avenue, at the former Peerless Insurance building, anyone from the public was able to sign up for an appointment at the "booster blitz" clinic, which was indoors. The site was one of 14 statewide to host a "booster blitz" event Saturday.
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — which has overseen the area's vaccination efforts and operates out of the building, owned by Cheshire Medical — helped out with the operation.
About 960 people signed up for the clinic, according to Jane Parayil, public health emergency preparedness coordinator and Greater Monadnock Medical Reserve Corps director at Cheshire Medical.
Doreen Rosimos of Keene was one of them. She received her third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, saying she decided to get the booster because she doesn't "want to die."
"I believe the science. And it's not just what [the government] is telling me. It's what I read and what I know," she said.
Rosimos said the clinic Saturday was "super fast and painless," both in getting her shot and in signing up for it. She was even able to get an appointment at the same time as two of her friends, Cindy Bunszel and Peter Bruzga, both of Keene.
Rosimos encouraged everyone to take the step to get vaccinated, especially as New Hampshire grapples with the highest coronavirus case rates to date.
"Everybody at some point now knows someone who's passed from this. ... That's scary," she said.
Courtney Hodge and Paul Bornkessel of Hinsdale said they signed up for the booster as soon as they were eligible.
"We thought it was the right thing to do," Bornkessel said.
Both of them received the Pfizer-BioNTech booster, just as they did for their initial doses. And like Rosimos, Bornkessel said he had no issues securing an appointment.
"I was in within 30 minutes of when the link was live," he said.
Bruno and Sarah Dupeyron of Westmoreland said it was important to them to get all of the COVID-19 vaccines, and that they are thankful they can be protected against the viral disease.
Like others who spoke with The Sentinel, the Dupeyrons had no issues signing up for the clinic, where they both received Pfizer.
Bruno added that he hopes others who haven't yet will get immunized.
"I'm just grateful for science and I'm saddened by the adversity to science," Bruno said. "The world needs to unite on vaccinations."
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment — or to get further information about them — visit vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.