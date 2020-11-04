Stoddard election officials were in a jam early on Election Day. Or, more accurately, faced a jam.
The AccuVote machine responsible for tabulating votes, which the town has used for about five years, malfunctioned when the first ballot of the day was inserted, according to Town Clerk Karen Bell.
But the problem was short-lived. She said poll workers rebooted the machine and had not encountered any more problems as of 10 a.m.
Several new factors, including a high volume of absentee voters and COVID-19 safety procedures, threatened to delay Election Day vote-counting this year. But while some Monadnock Region communities saw technical issues or longer wait times, operations at the polls largely proceeded without major hitches.
Keene’s Ward 5 faced one of the most significant issues in the region, a mechanical failure shortly before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
City Clerk Patricia Little explained that a volunteer feeding absentee ballots into the AccuVote machine noticed an automated vote tally on the machine had not been changing with each new ballot. Ward 5 officials notified Little of the potential issue, estimating that the vote count was off by about 100 votes.
A similar issue occurred in Londonderry, where nearly 16,000 absentee ballots were left uncounted due to a malfunctioning ballot machine, according to a report by the Granite State News Collaborative. The town was left unable to report its election returns until Wednesday as a result.
Little said she spoke with representatives from LHS Associates, the company that manufactures AccuVote machines, about the issue in Keene, and was told to change the faulty machine’s memory card and re-insert all of the absentee ballots. Most of the ward’s 1,226 absentee ballots had already been tabulated, she said.
Poll workers began recounting the absentee ballots shortly after 6 p.m., a process Moderator Thomas Powers expected to take multiple hours.
The AccuVote machine counting absentee ballots in Swanzey also jammed briefly, but election officials resolved the issue around 1 p.m. by rebooting it and then continuing to tally votes, according to Moderator Bruce Tatro.
Tatro was more concerned, however, with the line of voters that circled the parking lot at the Christian Life Fellowship church, Swanzey’s sole polling location, extending into Whitcomb Road at times. He attributed the line, which was more than an hour long in the early afternoon, to high Election Day turnout, explaining that there had been no procedural problems as of noon, except for the temporary jam.
“We expected a large turnout, but this is the first time I’ve seen it stretched to the street,” Tatro said.
Multiple people who have lived in Swanzey for more than 20 years said it was the longest Election Day line they could recall.
Denise Sargent, 63, hypothesized that many of the poll-goers were responding to the Trump presidency, which she called a “wake-up call.”
“I think people who usually don’t think it matters are worried,” she said. (President Donald Trump lost Swanzey by six percentage points this year after winning it narrowly in 2016.)
Many election-watchers were concerned that the high volume of absentee votes — which numbered at least 235,000 statewide, compared to 75,000 four years ago — would cause tabulation delays.
This fear materialized in Manchester, New Hampshire’s most populous city, where results are anticipated to be late due to a larger number of absentee ballots than expected, according to a report from Manchester Ink Link.
But local election officials appear to have largely averted the scenario.
Most municipalities in the Monadnock Region took advantage of the state’s new “preprocessing” permissions, which allowed poll workers to begin confirming the validity of absentee ballots in the days before the election — though not count the votes — and notify voters whose ballots were rejected.
Little said Monday that workers had preprocessed nearly 4,000 absentee ballots across Keene’s five wards on Thursday. They contacted fewer than 50 voters whose ballots were rejected due to issues with their ballot affidavit, among other problems, to recommend that they submit another absentee ballot by hand or vote in person, she added.
Little predicted Monday that preprocessing those absentee ballots would ease the administrative burdens on Election Day.
“There will be so few [remaining absentee ballots] in number, compared to the bulk on Thursday,” she said. “That’s where the work really was.”
Marlborough election officials did not preprocess absentee ballots because they felt they would not be able to complete the task in one day, which the state required, according to Town Clerk Ellen Orkins. On Election Day, however, poll workers said they finished counting the town’s 327 absentee ballots by 3:30 p.m.
In a majority of Keene’s wards, the day went on without any major disruptions, with lines remaining short and ballot machines running smoothly.
Ward 4 Moderator Ellen Wishart said it was pretty busy at Symonds Elementary School on Tuesday morning, but there weren’t any long waits. By the afternoon, she said the crowd had quieted down a bit.
It was a similar story at Ward 2, according to Moderator Matthew McKeon.
He said Tuesday morning there was “quite a long line” when the Keene Recreation Center first opened to voters, but that “everybody got through within 10 or 15 minutes.” After that, he said, there was a steady stream of voters, but no other long queue.
McKeon added that he felt prepared Tuesday, with the primary election having given him and the poll workers a good run-through of the new COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We changed everything about what we do,” he said.
Those protocols at most polling places were similar. This included staying 6 feet apart, having plexiglass barriers between voters and poll workers, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. The latter two items were available upon entry.
Many locations also gave voters manila folders to put their ballots into and pens to take out with them — further attempts to limit exposure to the virus.
Ultimately, many voters said those measures made them feel safe.
First-time voter Charles Prince, 72, said he wanted to vote in person to “really understand the process.” After leaving the polling place at Keene Middle School, he said he felt safe with the COVID-19 measures put in place.
Hinsdale resident Jon Von Feldt, 50, described his in-person voting experience this way: “Easy. Great. Simple.”
“I like in-person [voting]. I think it’s just better. Nothing against the mail-in ballots, I just like doing it in person,” said Von Feldt, who voted for President Donald Trump.
Others simply said safety wasn’t their main priority Tuesday; it was making sure their votes counted.
Among them was Tamar Teitelman, 27, of Keene, who said she was worried her ballot would get lost in the mail if she voted absentee.
“I just felt it was the safer choice for my vote to get cast if I did it in person,” said Teitelman, who voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president.
Bethany Worden, 34, similarly said she was “skeptical” about voting through mail. The Hinsdale resident said she felt the in-person process was a “little confusing, but for the most part it was good.”
Brady Hird, 25, said he “really wasn’t trusting of the mail,” so he made sure to vote in person. He felt this year’s presidential race — in which he voted for Biden — was too important to risk his vote not being counted.
“I really am not thinking of my safety today,” he said, noting that he felt safe at the polling place, the Keene Recreation Center. “I’m thinking of the greater good.”
Sentinel staff writer Jack Rooney contributed to this report.