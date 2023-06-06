"These people in Keene are very nice. I am happy here. My son is getting a great education here, and he will learn good English," said Sher Alam Mashwani, who fled Afghanistan in the fall of 2021, soon after U.S. forces withdrew from the country. He first arrived at Fort Pickett in Virginia with his wife and young son, and has been living in Keene since March 2022.

20230606-LOC-AFGHANREFUGEES-02C

Sher Alam Mashwani poses for a portrait in his home in Keene on Monday with a fresh cup of tea. Mashwani fled Afghanistan with his young son and wife in the fall of 2021. The family will be applying for humanitarian re-parole this fall, although their future is uncertain without a clear pathway to permanent residency or citizenship.
20230606-LOC-AFGHANREFUGEES-04D

Through the Team Monadnock Neighborhood Support Team for Afghan Resettlement, Sher Alam Mashwani was connected with community members who help refugees in the area with everything from finances and housing to finding people like Rob Maggi of Keene — who gives the family a space to have its own garden at the back of his yard. 
20230606-LOC-AFGHANREFUGEES-05B

Sher Alam Mashwani tends to his garden at the back of Rob Maggi’s yard in Keene on Monday, where Mashwani grows peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, mint, zucchini and other plants native to Afghanistan. 

