Although COVID-19 has curbed large indoor gatherings and canceled long-running traditions, Monadnock Region residents still have options for free Thanksgiving dinners.
The Keene Assembly of God, which usually hosts a sit-down meal inside the church on Turkey Day, is offering curbside pickup this year of pre-made dinner boxes.
Pastor James Stemple said the boxes come with turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce and desserts, with each box having a few servings per person.
“We just want to bless our community the best we can through this time and make sure everyone is safe,” he said. “In case someone has nothing, they can get something from us.”
Those interested in a Thanksgiving box are encouraged to call ahead at 357-3677. Otherwise, Stemple said, people can come on Thanksgiving day and wait in the church parking lot at 121 Park Ave. for their box from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The church will also have limited, socially distanced seating indoors for people who may not have a place to eat their meal. Stemple said people should call ahead to reserve those seats, if possible.
Another option for Thursday is being offered by the Eagles Club in Keene.
Bar Manager Beth Hull said the club decided against a dine-in meal this year, but will have food available for takeout or delivery. The shift isn’t too much trouble, she said, as most people usually opt for delivery even in normal years.
“It’s mostly the elderly who can’t leave their home anyway,” she explained.
The Eagles Club usually serves 400 people, Hull noted. To request a box, people can call 352-9253 through Wednesday.
Beaver Brook Lodge on Marlboro Street in Keene will also offer takeout meals on Thanksgiving, according to a Facebook page for the event, instead of its normal in-person meal.
The dinners are available for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m., and masks are encouraged upon arrival. For more information, the lodge can be contacted at 357-2312.
And on Wednesday afternoon, members of the Winchester Police Department are teaming up with Winchester Selectman Ben Kilanski to deliver pre-made Thanksgiving dinners in town.
Nine families will be given these meals, according to Winchester police Chief Mike Tollett, who said they were chosen based on need.
“We deliver food each week for Feeding Tiny Tummies out of Keene, and they drop off food for various families in Winchester,” he explained. “We just chose the most needy, I guess, families based on our knowledge of who gets food in Winchester.”
But for a Thanksgiving tradition in West Swanzey, possibly spreading the virus was too worrisome to continue this year.
The annual Ralph Rines Memorial Dinner was canceled earlier this month, according to organizer JoAnn Rines Barnes. This would have been the event’s 47th year of gathering the community for a hot meal.
Barnes’ father, the late Ralph Rines, a former Swanzey police chief, started the tradition she has kept up for nearly five decades.
The meal usually feeds 100 people at the Community Church of West Swanzey, Barnes said. Another 400 people usually have meals delivered to their homes, she added, but that service is also canceled this year.
“We would feel too bad if we delivered, and somebody came down with the virus,” Barnes said. “We deliver to a lot of elderly people, from 50 to 80, so we’re just not going to do it. We want to be safe.”
She added that she’s been working with local agencies and food pantries to ensure these people still get food.
“It really hurts,” she said. “I’ve gotten a lot of calls, starting in June and July, asking, ‘JoAnn, can we be together?’ and then when I tell them we can’t do it this year because of the virus, they’ll say, ‘Well, if we don’t have you, we don’t have anyone’.”
For local food pantries, though, this year’s holiday season is mostly business as usual.
The Community Kitchen in Keene distributes boxes that people can use to make their own dinners at home, according to Executive Director Phoebe Bray.
The boxes — which are filled with “everything you could possibly want for Thanksgiving dinner” — were distributed last week to just over 420 families, she said.
The boxes also include the food items people pick up from the pantry normally, as the next day for pickup won’t be until after the holiday, Bray said.
The number of people who grabbed a box at the organization’s Mechanic Street location this year was about the same as years past, she added.
“The pantries are always really well attended, but we are seeing people who’ve had COVID impact their lives,” she said. “We’ve had people coming in who have just recently been laid off or who used to be a two-income family and because of job losses are now one.”
Bray added that donations have nevertheless remained steady, and the pantry has been able to keep up with the demand.
“The community ... just throughout this year has proven it’s the most amazing community we could be located in,” she said. “They’ve been so creative and supportive.”
A list of food pantries in and around the Monadnock Region is available at www.foodpantries.org/ci/nh-keene.