LANGDON — "Transparency" seemed to be the theme at the Fall Mountain Regional School District’s deliberative session Thursday as voters sought answers about budgets and discussed access to school materials.
More than 100 people filed into the Fall Mountain Regional High School auditorium — though not quite so many were still there four hours later at the meeting’s end.
Voters and the school board kicked off the session discussing the evening’s first article: a $34,939,602 proposed operating budget and $34,789,718 default budget.
The projected tax increase if the budget proposal passes for a $100,000 property for Acworth residents would be $294.95; $353.27 for Alstead; $305.75 in Charlestown; $257.54 in Langdon; and $250.43 in Walpole.
The increase is largely attributed to five budget drivers, Superintendent Lori Landry explained. Those include hikes in fuel and heating costs, increased health insurance premiums, sick-leave buybacks, the second year of the teachers union contract, and increased special education costs, which the district is legally obligated to cover.
First up to the microphone was William Rescsanski of Charlestown, who proposed a $2 million reduction to the operating budget and said he was concerned about higher taxes without seeing improvements in the district's school rankings.
“I want to give the voters in our district an alternative to paying much higher taxes for questionable performance,” he said.
Terry Spilsbury of Charlestown — who is also a state representative for Sullivan County District 8 — supported the amendment, saying that the operating budget and default budget, as presented by the school board, are so similar, they hardly presented voters with a choice.
Others took the opportunity to comment on what they described as a lack of clarity in the budget summary, seek details on budget lines, and question what happened to funds that were appropriated for staff positions that were never filled.
But not everyone was on board with the $2 million slashing.
Wes Vickers, father of school board member Craig Vickers, both of Walpole, said that while he understood his fellow voters' frustration, he wasn't sure the cut was the best solution.
"I don't know that right now is the right time to lob off $2 million and say, 'Deal with it,' " he said.
The amendment was defeated 88-54 in a ballot vote. Ultimately, the article was moved to the March ballot without amendments.
Later in the evening, voters reviewed a petition article calling for the creation of a Fall Mountain Regional School District Budget Committee.
Nancy Houghton of Charlestown said the district could benefit from such a panel.
“I have listened to all the comments tonight, I have listened to all the questions on the budget, I have not reached a satisfactory answer,” she said. “... I think they need a budget committee.”
That article moved to the ballot without amendments.
The only article to be amended by the night’s conclusion was one concerning taxpayers’ access to materials used in schools.
The petition article called for all of these materials — including textbooks, printed and digital material, and professional training material provided to teachers, administrators and staff — to be made available in all public libraries in the district’s member towns. The article argues that parents and legal guardians, in conjunction with school officials, are primarily responsible for “guiding the education of children and overseeing what is being taught in our schools,” and taxpayers have a right to know how their education tax dollars are being spent.
The article — which is advisory in nature, according to Gordon Graham, the district’s legal counsel — also proposes allocating $200 to publicize the materials’ availability. Nearly identical articles also appeared on warrants for the ConVal School District and Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District.
Rich Nalevanko of Alstead — who said he was the article's original author — proposed an amendment to suggest the materials be held at the district offices in Langdon as the district does not have authority over the towns’ libraries. Under his amendment, the libraries could request the materials for their patrons.
The amendment passed — but was short-lived.
Several people expressed opposition to the article, saying there are already avenues in place for people to review materials used in schools and arguing that in terms of cost and space, the proposal wasn’t feasible.
Sally Eaton of Acworth taught math at Fall Mountain Regional High School for 20 years, and said the article would inhibit teachers’ ability to adjust their lessons to meet their students’ needs.
“Teachers are continuously evaluating their lessons and adjusting their lesson plans and the materials they use to follow the course curriculum,” she said. “... Every class is unique and you have to meet the needs of the students at that time. Anything made public in advance is restrictive, impractical, unmanageable.”
Tammy Vittum of Walpole proposed amending the article to delete its second half, nixing the call to make materials accessible in the district offices and leaving the few paragraphs that describe the importance of transparency and education in democracy. That amended version of the article will appear on the ballot in March.
Voters within the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District made the same amendments to the same article at their deliberative session Wednesday night.
Another article that drew discussion was one that proposes raising $500,000 for the district’s capital reserve funds, with calculated amounts to be divided among the towns.
Other articles that will appear on the ballot in March include a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Fall Mountain Educational Support Staff Association; whether to draw funds from towns’ capital reserve funds for projects in their respective schools; and whether to use capital reserve funds for asbestos abatement and painting the gym ceiling at Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Voters will have the final decision at the polls March 8.