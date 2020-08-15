Kelly Jean was 24 when she bought her first house, at 19 River St. in Jaffrey, in September 2015.
She fondly describes the property, which sits on less than one-tenth of an acre less than 50 yards from the Contoocook River, as a “postage stamp.” Jean tends to a nearby garden owned by her neighbor, Bjorn Langoren, where she recently began harvesting monarch butterfly eggs as part of an effort to help save the species.
Shortly after moving to Jaffrey, however, Jean learned from a neighbor that her property might be affected by a long-planned project to build two roundabouts downtown.
The state project, estimated last year to cost $8.6 million, would replace a five-way intersection near downtown Jaffrey with a roundabout, with one spoke connecting to another roundabout via a new bridge across the Contoocook River.
Jean says many Jaffrey residents continue to reassure her that the roundabouts will never be built.
But all signs indicate the project, which seeks to eliminate congestion downtown, is moving forward and that plans for construction, previously slated to begin in 2022, are on track.
On July 16, a three-member commission appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu and the N.H. Executive Council concluded the roundabout plan is a “project of necessity.”
That decision initiated the last steps of a federally mandated environmental review, which the N.H. Department of Transportation may finalize by mid-October, according to Marc Laurin, the department’s senior environmental manager assigned to the Jaffrey roundabout proposal.
N.H. DOT will then conclude its design for the project and compensation decisions for the properties to be acquired via eminent domain, by which the government can take private property for public use, before bringing it to the governor and Executive Council for final approval.
The state’s current proposal would claim the entirety of two properties, as well as land from a third.
Lab ’n Lager Food & Spirits at 4 Stratton Road would be razed to make way for the new bridge. The tavern closed on July 25 after its owner, Doni Ash, said he has struggled to hire and retain employees due to their concerns about Lab ‘n Lager’s future.
The project would also claim a six-unit apartment building at 15 River St. that can accommodate as many as 10 tenants, according to its owner, Rob Cummings, as well as a portion of the adjacent property at 21 River St.
“Nobody deserves or wants to worry about ... losing their housing, especially through no action of their own,” Cummings said.
Though Jean’s property, which is tucked behind Langoren’s portly home, is spared in the most recent proposal, it would be flanked by the bridge connecting River Street to the project’s primary roundabout. She worries the new setting would reduce her property’s value.
Jean expressed her frustration in an email exchange with Marty Kennedy, a representative from the Bedford-based engineering firm that is designing the project. Kennedy said she could request to have the state acquire her property if she expects to be adversely affected, but Jean declined.
“I can’t put a number on my little piece of my oasis back here,” Jean said. “I like the privacy. I like to be outside in my backyard, gardening and knowing that no one’s right on top of me.”
Jaffrey’s director of planning and economic development, Jo Anne Carr, said the town worked with Ash to relocate Lab ’n Lager but was unable to identify a site that met his needs.
Carr also expressed concern for the demolition of 15 River St. She explained, however, that its tenants will receive relocation assistance from the state and that Jaffrey’s planning board has recently considered a number of proposals to incorporate housing units into existing buildings downtown.
“The loss of any housing in a downtown area is not optimal,” Carr said. “Losing six units is a problem.”
Carr said the roundabout project would eliminate congestion caused by the five-way intersection where Main Street, Blake Street, Stratton Road, Turnpike Road (Route 124) and Route 202 converge. This would bring more pedestrians to downtown Jaffrey and help local businesses, she said.
“If we can alleviate some of the heavy truck traffic, that creates a much more amenable experience to those people who want to stay in town and shop and walk around,” she said.
Although the roundabouts would be federally funded, Jaffrey has set aside $120,000 to spend on additional work downtown, including flashing lights at pedestrian crosswalks and more parking, according to Carr.
But several River Street residents say they have not been given a voice in the state-run project.
N.H. DOT has held four public meetings about the proposed roundabouts. At the final hearing, in October 2019, members of the public presented oral and written testimony to the same three-member commission that advanced the project last month.
Jean missed the first public meeting held by the state, in October 2017, because she was working that night and said residents were not sufficiently notified of subsequent opportunities to comment on the project.
Langoren, who lives at 21 River St., shared similar concerns.
“On two occasions, [the state] sent mail to the address I was using when I bought the property,” he said. “Nobody has knocked on the door or tried to call me.”
Jean and Langoren each met individually with representatives from N.H. DOT and the engineering firm working on the roundabout project, as well as Jaffrey’s town manager, Jon Frederick.
At those meetings, they learned the state would not compensate them for any property it planned to take until the final stages of the planning process.
Langoren considered requesting that the state acquire his entire property, rather than the portion it planned to take. Due to N.H. DOT’s timeline, he said he was asked to make that decision before having either option appraised.
“I had to tell them up front which option I preferred,” Langoren said. “If I wanted to have the [property] appraised, I would have had to pay for that.”
Jean wishes the project could have been put before Jaffrey residents as a referendum.
“It’s not funded by the town, so we don’t get a vote,” she said. “But everyone in town thought they weren’t going to sneak up until we put it to a vote.”
But Carr believes the roundabout project, which is the result of a downtown traffic study by the town in 2004, has received plenty of local input.
Carr said the Jaffrey Selectboard asked her to oversee the proposal, which had not yet been accepted by the state, when she was hired in August 2008. Several years later, it was added to New Hampshire’s federally funded transportation plan.
Even under state management, Carr said a committee made up of local business owners, residents and town officials has continued to advise the Department of Transportation.
“We wanted to be sure that our community was well-represented in any design decisions that the engineers came up with,” she said. “DOT was quite welcoming to the town to be sitting at the table while we were sculpting the project and ensuring the local advocacy committee was embedded in the scope.”
Carr added that she will help establish a similar advisory committee to advocate for the town if the state proceeds with construction of the roundabouts.
Due to its use of Federal Highway Administration funds, the roundabout project must comply with a number of federal guidelines.
One such analysis, mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act, reviews the proposed development area for endangered species, sensitive habitats and other ecological features.
The garden on Langoren’s property, which he says would be paved over as part of the project, could complicate the NEPA review, due to its patch of milkweed, which is the only source of food for monarch butterfly caterpillars.
Since 2014, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been evaluating whether to list the monarch butterfly under the Endangered Species Act.
But a draft NEPA review for the roundabout project, published by N.H. DOT in September 2019, does not identify monarch butterflies in its survey “for the presence of federally listed or proposed, threatened, or endangered species.”
The draft review notes only that Northern long-eared bats may be found in the area and concludes that their presence is unlikely.
Jean said she moved five monarch eggs, which are prone to severe weather, disease and predators, to an enclosure near the garden. She released one caterpillar last week after it hatched.
Laurin, the N.H. DOT senior environmental manager, said he was not aware of the possible monarch butterfly habitat on Langoren’s property and that the department does not expect to receive more information from federal and state wildlife agencies as part of the NEPA review process.
He added that the identification of a possible monarch habitat, however, could force the department to evaluate the area again — especially if the species is ultimately classified as endangered.
“Since we are getting federal money, it may mean that we’d need to revisit the endangered species section … and reevaluate the impacts of the project to the monarch,” Laurin said.
Butterfly habitat or not, Jean plans to continue fighting against the roundabouts.
“It’s my livelihood,” she said. “They’re kicking out all those people from the apartment complex, and I have friends that have now lost their job from Lab ‘n Lager — I don’t see how this is actually developing Jaffrey’s economy.”