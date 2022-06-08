Plans continue to progress for downtown Keene to get a new swath of color, as a recently released report for the long-awaited Arts Core project details areas brimming with opportunity for murals, greenery and even a new marketplace.
The Washington, D.C.-based Citizens' Institute on Rural Design sent out a final design book to Keene nonprofit Arts Alive on Saturday, visualizing concepts for the project, which aims to encourage foot traffic from Main Street down side streets and alleyways, along the city center's east-west axis. With the report out, Arts Alive is moving into the awareness-raising phase of the project.
"We're looking for partners in downtown willing to participate and helping to promote the idea of building a more vibrant Keene," said Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive.
The initiative is timely, Gelter said, as it would provide a mercantile and cultural hotspot as Keene prepares for a multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure overhaul to improve systems that were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Gelter said Arts Alive plans to apply for grants and conduct local fundraising to cover costs for the Arts Core, but doesn't expect financial assistance from the city.
Arts Alive's mission is to build a community that values the arts, and sees them as integral to the economy.
In 2021, the organization was selected from a group of applicants to receive technical aid for the Arts Core from CIRD, which was created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the nonprofit Housing Assistance Council. In March, CIRD architects visited Keene and met with Arts Alive to present sketches of what a revitalized downtown corridor could look like, and brainstorm ideas.
In the newly released report, CIRD said the goal of the project is to build a community in Keene that values arts and culture, which it notes are significant contributors to a thriving society and economy.
The main focus of the Arts Core, according to the report, is the area surrounding Gilbo Avenue and Emerald Street.
The proposed renovations include extending the sidewalk toward the street on Gilbo Avenue near Yolo Cafe, and shifting existing parking spaces forward, to improve street boundaries and increase pedestrian safety. This would narrow the street in that area and make room for a proposed marketplace structure with a roof cover to accommodate events such as farmers markets and to make space for vendors, without removing parking spaces, said Craig Stockwell, a local artist on the Arts Core committee.
According to the report, members of CIRD's project team noticed the potential for a stronger connection across Main Street where the bike path crosses over from near Railroad Street and Gilbo Avenue. They conceptualized a revitalized pathway with a painted crosswalk, sidewalk and bike path, awash in vibrant colors. Accompanying the pathway would be strung-up lights, illuminating the alley between Margaritas Mexican Restaurant and the adjacent Yolo Cafe.
Stockwell said the area around Gilbo Avenue is in definite need of a fresh coat of paint.
"Gilbo is kind of a wasteland," he said. "There's huge parking lots, and it's crying out for something to bring it to life.
He added that because Gilbo Avenue is adjacent to Main Street, which is a busy area, it's the perfect spot for the project's focal point.
Other project concepts include constructing islands and bump-outs in parking lots, to accommodate landscaping, and adding a sidewalk along Emerald Street near Brewbakers Cafe.
The Keene Arts Core Project has been in the works at least as far back as 2018, starting as an "arts corridor" initiated by the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. But plans stalled amid the pandemic when MEDC hit financial troubles.
Arts Alive is breathing new life into the idea after taking the reins last year.
Stockwell said it's great to see plans moving forward.
"Our dream is to make it an attractive place for young people, and make it a better community," he said.