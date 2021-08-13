A Derry man was recently indicted on charges that he sexually assaulted a girl in Bennington multiple times between 2011 and 2015.
Hillsborough County prosecutors charged Dennis Beaulieu, 65, last November with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. A grand jury indicted him on four additional counts last month, accusing him of engaging in a pattern of sexual assault.
According to an affidavit written by Bennington police Sgt. Jason LePine, Beaulieu assaulted the girl — who was known to him and under the age of 13 for the entire four-year span — at least four times during that period.
Beaulieu, who lived in Berlin when he is accused of assaulting the girl, was released on $2,000 bail last November and ordered by a judge at that time not to enter Bennington. He waived an arraignment hearing this month in Hillsborough County Superior Court’s north branch in Manchester.
In a separate case in that court, Beaulieu was convicted in 2017 of sexual assault and second-degree assault after pleading guilty to those charges.
He was accused in that case of sexually assaulting the same girl in 2014, causing her psychological trauma as a result. He was sentenced to a year in the Hillsborough County jail in Manchester and had the entirety of an additional term in state prison suspended, according to court documents.