Deputy Fire Chief Donald Farquhar has been promoted to serve as the next fire chief of the Keene Fire Department as of April 1, replacing Chief Mark Howard, who is set to retire March 31.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced in an email to the fire department Wednesday afternoon that Farquhar had been promoted. The Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265 posted to Facebook about the promotion late Friday afternoon.
“I am excited to work with Chief Farquhar and all of you to continue moving the department forward!” Dragon said in the email, which also said the announcement had gone to the City Council. “... I have a great amount of confidence in our team!”
Farquhar spent 26 years rising through the ranks as a firefighter in Manchester, Conn., then served as the fire chief of the Electric Boat Fire Department in Groton, Conn., before joining the Keene department, the union said in the post.
Howard announced last fall that he would retire from the department after about nine years as chief on March 31. The son and brother of firefighters, Howard racked up more than 36 years of service, after joining the field out of high school. He worked at the Bellows Falls Fire Department, his hometown station, before coming to the Keene department in 1993.
Dragon also said in the email, “please join me in thanking Chief Howard for all of his years of dedication to the department and our community.”
Farquhar holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in Homeland Security from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., according to the union.
“Throughout his career, [Farquhar] has been involved in the advancement of the fire service, emergency medical services and technical rescue,” the Facebook post said. “We look forward to working together with Chief Farquhar.”
Farquhar also served at the Connecticut Fire Academy for 15 years as an instructor and with the state’s Urban Search and Rescue team for 11 years, working with medical and rescue specialist groups, the union said.