State Democrats have announced their vision for how to distribute New Hampshire’s share of the federal relief funding passed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, N.H. Senate Democrats released the ”Granite Promise Proposal,” a plan for spending the $1.25 billion from the federal CARES Act. The eight-part proposal focuses on economic support for individuals and businesses affected by the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19.
The plan will have to be reviewed by the Governor’s Office for Economic Relief and Recovery, which was established earlier this month to expend relief funds.
The plan calls for $50 million to provide hazard pay and retain pensions for health-care providers, firefighters, EMTs and essential retail employees, $50 million to support unemployment benefits and $25 million for child-care centers.
Also included in the plan is $100 million in aid for small businesses, with restaurants, hospitality businesses and small retail operations listed as priorities. The proposal also includes funding for nonprofit organizations and aid to help fishing professionals, farmers and farmers markets cover their losses.
State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, said lawmakers have been hearing a lot from constituents since the outbreak began, and he believes the plan reflects their feedback. He said it is important to identify ways to use the federal funding to address those concerns, particularly for small businesses, farmers, working families and those who are out of work.
The plan also calls for grants to municipalities and counties to help provide paid sick, family and medical leave so public employees can comply with public health precautions. It also recommends $2.5 million for election support by providing grants to assist with expanding access to absentee ballots and providing safe access to polling locations.
Additionally, the plan would provide property tax relief to both commercial and residential property owners and set aside $75 million to help Granite Staters avoid eviction or foreclosure. It also includes $4 million to continue providing meals to students throughout the summer break.
A significant portion of the funding, $125 million, would be used to aid nonprofit hospitals and community and reproductive health centers. The plan also allocates $40 million for higher education and $25 million for public schools.
Another focus is telecommunication infrastructure. A total of $61 million would expand broadband, purchase equipment to help public employees work remotely, expand access to telehealth services and pay for Internet for families of low income.
“We’ve identified the importance of funding for improved broadband access for remote working, remote learning and telemedicine,” Kahn said. He added that these funds can be used to fill smaller coverage gaps in communities that are mostly already covered, such as Keene or Peterborough.
Finally, the plan includes $250 million to stabilize the state budget, and $200 million would be set aside “to ensure we maintain fiscal responsibility, review additional costs and undertake sufficient review of recovery efforts.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, established the Governor’s Office for Economic Relief and Recovery to assess how to spend any federal funding received in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The office includes a bipartisan legislative advisory board and a stakeholder advisory board.
The office was challenged earlier this month by top Democratic lawmakers, who filed a lawsuit alleging that the office allowed the governor to bypass the Legislature’s authority over state expenditures. The case was dismissed last week.
Asked to comment on the Democratic plan, a spokesman from Sununu’s office said the Democrats chose partisanship rather than reaching across the aisle.
“The Democrats could have presented this plan before the bipartisan Legislative Advisory Board yesterday, but instead chose to issue a partisan press release,” Benjamin Vihstadt, spokesman for the governor, said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “The people of New Hampshire do not want a Democrat or Republican plan — just a New Hampshire plan, and that’s what Gov. Sununu intends on delivering.”
In the emailed response, Vihstadt did not answer a question about whether the governor had a priority list of his own for how to expend the funds.