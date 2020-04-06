A growing number of area representatives have announced their support for Cinde Warmington, a Concord-based Democrat who is seeking election to the N.H. Executive Council’s 2nd District seat.
Among those who have backed Warmington are state Reps. Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale; John Bordenet, D-Keene; Cathryn Harvey, D-Chesterfield; and Lucy Weber, D-Walpole.
Warmington, a partner at the Shaheen and Gordon law firm, entered the race in late November. She’s hoping to win election to the seat currently occupied by Andru Volinsky, also a Concord Democrat, who’s running for governor.
The 2nd District includes Keene and 20 other communities in the Monadnock Region.
Weber said one of the things that most impressed her about Warmington is her willingness to speak with people in the district she’s hoping to represent to learn about their needs. For example, Weber says Warmington asked to take a look at the Connecticut River bridges in Walpole and Hinsdale, both of which Weber said are of great importance to constituents.
Warmington’s experience as an attorney gives her a strong understanding of one of the council’s primary responsibilities — reviewing state contracts, Weber said. Councilors also make judicial and commissioner appointments and hear pardon requests, among other responsibilities.
In addition to Warmington, Democrats who’ve announced they’re seeking the seat are Leah Plunkett, associate dean for administration at the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law; Emmett Soldati, a small-business owner from Somersworth; Jay Surdukowski, a Concord attorney; and Rep. Craig Thompson, D-Harrisville.