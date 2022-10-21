Jeff Dickler, a Rindge resident running for one of the N.H. House seats in Cheshire County District 18, addresses attendees of a Democratic candidates forum at the American Legion in Jaffrey last Sunday.
Jeff Dickler, a Rindge resident running for one of the N.H. House seats in Cheshire County District 18, addresses attendees of a Democratic candidates forum at the American Legion in Jaffrey last Sunday.
Josh Lacaillade / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
This past Sunday, community members gathered at the American Legion in Jaffrey to meet Democratic candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Jaffrey Democratic Committee hosted a meet-and-greet Sunday, Oct. 16, at the American Legion with candidates running in the Nov. 8 election.
According to Jaffrey Democratic Committee Chairman Paul Robb, the purpose of the event was to give community members a chance to meet candidates before the election in November.
“It’s a great way for people to get to know the candidates,” said Robb. “With all the extremism happening right now, I think it’s more important than ever that people get to meet the candidates.”
Among the to appear were Matt McLaughlin, candidate for New Hampshire Senate District 9; Shoshanna Kelly, candidate for Executive Council District 5; and state House of Representatives candidates Dick Ames, Jeff Dickler, John McCarthy and Hannah Bissex.
For McLaughlin, Sunday’s meet-and-greet was an opportunity to listen to voter concerns.
“It’s exciting to meet voters,” said McLaughlin. “It helps fulfill my sense of purpose to see people motivated to vote.”
During the event, Democratic candidates took to the stage in a room of nearly 50 community members.
Support the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Subscribe Today
“We are seeing our democracy at risk. That’s why I decided to run,” said McCarthy.
Dickler said he plans to address the welfare system by financially assisting the less fortunate. “We have a responsibility to pickup these social programs and stand up for everyone,” said Dickler.
Candidates also addressed their concerns related to education, women’s rights and climate change.
“We have to do something about climate change,” said Kelly. “We have small window to make a change, but it’s an economic issue.”
If Kelly wins in November, she will become New Hampshire’s first person of color to have a seat in the Executive Council. For her, this election means more than just a seat in the Executive Council.
“I’m going to use diversity and power to give people a voice who didn’t have a voice,” said Kelly. “It’s critically important everyone gets out to vote.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.