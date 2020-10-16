At a virtual town hall Thursday night, a quartet of Democratic candidates for state office called for expanding access to health care, protecting reproductive rights and better serving residents in long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Sen. Jay Kahn, who represents Keene and more than a dozen surrounding towns, participated in the event, along with State Reps. Joe Schapiro of Keene and Lucy Weber of Walpole, as well as Amanda Elizabeth Toll, a candidate for an at-large Keene seat in the state legislature.
All four candidates are in contested races that will be decided in the Nov. 3 general election. They were invited to participate in the town hall because of their personal experiences with health care and political knowledge of the issues, according to Cheshire County Democrats Secretary Ann Heffernon.
Schapiro criticized the country’s “employer-based” health-care system in response to a question about the 29,000 New Hampshire workers who lost health insurance after being laid off during the pandemic. He said lawmakers should expand Medicaid benefits by repealing a work requirement that is the subject of an ongoing legal battle, extending coverage to lawfully residing immigrant children and immigrant women who are pregnant, and ensuring that adults enrolled in the program have access to dental benefits.
Telemedicine
The candidates also addressed issues around telemedicine, which has become increasingly relevant during the pandemic with many medical facilities allowing in-person appointments only for serious health concerns.
Kahn, a Keene resident, said telemedicine services can offer access to health care, “regardless of your location and your ability to travel to a health-care consultation.” Explaining that insurance providers should reimburse their clients’ telemedicine appointments at an equitable rate to in-person visits, he pointed to a state commission studying the issue.
“We need to make sure the cost of telemedicine is shaped by actual evidence,” Kahn said. “[The commission] can … be a vehicle to bend the cost curve downward.”
Weber, who chairs the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said people have resisted telehealth because of concerns around the quality of care. She praised lawmakers’ successful efforts to permanently enact telehealth guidelines that were implemented during the pandemic but said they still need to ensure remote patients are receiving adequate care.
Reproductive rights
The candidates also discussed reproductive rights and opportunities to provide legal protection for abortion services, in light of national uncertainty around the fate of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade.
Toll, who along with Schapiro is a candidate for Cheshire County House District 16, a two-member district that covers all five wards in Keene, said New Hampshire should codify the Roe decision’s abortion protections. She also emphasized her support for a paid family leave bill that Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed last year because he said it created a de facto income tax.
“[Sununu’s veto] is just another reason why we need to work diligently to elect a Democratic governor and a veto-proof majority in the N.H. House,” Toll said.
Several questions during the virtual town hall, which Heffernon said was attended by about 20 people, addressed health protections for elderly residents and people living in long-term care facilities. Schapiro noted that more than 80 percent of Granite Staters killed by COVID-19 were living in such facilities, compared to a national average of about 40 percent.
Weber praised nursing staff in Cheshire County for preventing any coronavirus outbreaks at their facilities but said the quarantine protocols can be harmful to the mental health of elderly residents — especially those with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
“When you exclude all loved ones from the lives of [residents] … you’re diminishing their wellness,” she said.
Weber and Kahn explained that more robust coronavirus testing in nursing homes and other care facilities, as well as the addition of protective equipment that many schools have installed, could allow more in-person visits from family members.
Mental health
In response to a question about mental health care, Kahn said insurance providers should be restricted from reimbursing mental health patients on Medicaid at lower rates than people insured by an employer. A member of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, Schapiro added that lawmakers should revisit the “red flag bill” that Sununu vetoed in August, which would have authorized law enforcement to confiscate temporarily firearms from a person deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
“I think it’s a critical piece of legislation for mental health workers, families and the patients themselves,” he said.
The candidates also discussed opportunities to attract more health-care workers to the state and to expand services for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
The virtual town hall was moderated by Bob Englund, a former physician at Cheshire Medical Center who serves as a county commissioner; Bethann Clauss, who will take over next month as executive director of Maps Counseling Services in Keene, which provides mental health care; and Aiden Jasmin, a Keene State College senior who is an intern with Kahn’s campaign.