Several Democratic presidential campaign signs posted throughout the area were defaced over the weekend, according to a Keene woman who helped put the signs up.
JoAnn Fenton said Monday morning that she and a few other people spent most of the day Friday erecting signs in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
On Sunday morning, she learned that a roughly 4- by 8-foot sign that she helped put up on her family’s property on Route 12 in Swanzey had been slashed. Another large Biden-Harris sign in Keene — on West Street near the entrance to routes 9, 10 and 12 — was also slashed sometime over the weekend.
“In the general scheme of things, there are whole lot worse things happening, but it’s just so mean-spirited,” Fenton said in a phone interview Monday morning. “We have enough divisiveness as it is.”
Fenton added that she will report the damage to the sign on her family’s property to Swanzey police. Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said Monday morning the department has not received any recent reports of campaign sign defacements, but has seen a few similar complaints during political campaigns in previous years.
“It’s not an overwhelming problem that I can recall,” Tenney said.
Fenton added that Democrats and Republicans alike should condemn this sort of behavior.
“It’s just unfortunate,” she said. “... And it’s just so hateful and uncivil.”