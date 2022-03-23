Democratic N.H. Sen. Tom Sherman, a physician running for governor, is alarmed by Republican-backed bills this year that he said are based on misguided ideology and put people at unnecessary risk.
Sherman, 64, of Rye, who has served two terms in the House and is in his second term in the Senate, participated in an interview with The Sentinel Tuesday, one week after announcing his candidacy.
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, endorsed Sherman on Friday.
An example of a bill that puts people at risk, Sherman said, is a measure backed by Republicans and approved by the House that would allow pharmacists to dispense the anti-parasite medication, ivermectin, based on a “standing order,” meaning people could get it without a prescription.
So many people are interested in using it to treat COVID-19 that there has been a run on veterinary supplies, even though the Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for treatment of the virus and says there’s no data to show it’s effective for this purpose.
“The idea of making it openly available across the state with no clinical evidence that it’s effective and a huge amount of concern about possible side effects or drug interactions, it’s just irresponsible to do that,” Sherman said.
He also said the public would not benefit from another bill approved by the GOP-controlled House that allows workers in the health industry to refuse to provide contraception, sterilization or abortion if it violates their “conscience.”
“As physicians and providers, we’re there for the patients, we’re not there to inflict our own belief system on patients,” Sherman, a gastroenterologist, said. “I do colonoscopies and I like to joke, ‘I don’t have a specific colonoscope for a Republican or a Democrat.
“When you walk through my door, you’re my patient, and I do everything I possibly can to get you better or to make sure you are well, period. Saying doctors, pharmacists, nurses can withhold treatment based on our own ideology, that’s super concerning.”
Voters go to the polls Sept. 13 in the primary for governor, and the general election is Nov. 8.
Sherman said he received $120,000 in campaign donations within 48 hours of announcing his campaign a week ago.
He is challenging three-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, 47, who had $430,741 in receipts and $362,332 in expenditures in his last campaign finance report, filed in December.
Sherman criticized Sununu for signing legislation last year that prohibits abortions after 24 weeks unless there is a medical emergency. The measure does not make exceptions for fetal anomalies, rape or incest, and requires an ultrasound before an abortion.
He also criticized Sununu for signing so-called “divisive concepts” legislation that seeks to restrict how teachers may discuss discrimination.
“He’s followed this fringe, this extreme right, down a path that really is not New Hampshire,” Sherman said.
He said Sununu’s support of the school voucher movement spends public money on private schools, and takes away funding that could be used to improve public schools.
Sherman said his priorities are lowering property taxes, promoting excellence in schools and encouraging a greater supply of affordable housing.
Asked for a comment, Paul Collins, a senior adviser to Sununu provided a single sentence and a link to a five-second YouTube video in which Sherman said in a campaign six years ago that he didn’t want to cut taxes.
“In this era of Joe Biden inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, New Hampshire cannot afford Tom Sherman, who’s voted for an income tax and is in fact against cutting taxes,” Collins said in an email.
For his part, Sherman said the governor’s campaign is disingenuous.
He said he never supported an income tax, but did support a bill requiring businesses to provide paid family leave insurance to all employees. Sununu vetoed the measure, saying it included an income tax. (It actually included a 0.5 percent payroll tax, or $5 on a $1,000 paycheck, as a potential funding mechanism).
As for the video clip, Sherman said it comes from a political campaign in which he said tax cuts weren’t appropriate at a time when the state was No. 2 nationally in opioid overdoses and 49th in state funding to address the opioid crisis.
The state continues to lag most other states in funding for higher education, and its public education relies so heavily on local property taxes that resources vary greatly among school districts, he said.
He said he does favor property tax cuts as opposed to reductions in corporate taxes.
Sherman said the state should be taking more of an active role in providing financial incentives from budget surpluses to help communities build affordable housing.
“The governor has used surplus money to get rid of the interest and dividend tax, which is paid by only a tiny fraction of very wealthy New Hampshire residents,” he said.
Sununu signed a bill last year that will gradually eliminate the interest and dividends tax. Sherman said a property tax reduction would have helped more people.
Other Republican-backed cuts in business profits taxes mainly benefit out-of-state corporations, not local property taxpayers, he said.
“We don’t need an income tax, we don’t need a sales tax, but we need to be doing a better job with the revenue we have, and that revenue can go back directly to the towns and cities to help them cut their own property tax burden,” Sherman said.
Kahn, in his endorsement message, said Sherman is committed to protecting public schools and expanding job training opportunities.
“I’ve worked with him over the years on programs like trying to expand access to early childhood pre-kindergarten, and addressing mental health access, both critical investments in building the healthy and skilled workforce our state needs.”