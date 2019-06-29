Democratic presidential candidates will be on the stump in the Monadnock Region this coming week, with campaign events scheduled in Keene, Jaffrey and Walpole.
John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, plans to hold a meet-and-greet at the Keene Public Library Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the midst of three days of campaigning in the Granite State. Next up is a pancake breakfast Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Sunflowers at 21 Main St. in Jaffrey, before Delaney plans to swing back to Keene to tour Whitney Brothers Co. Later that day, he has events scheduled in Concord, Durham and Derry.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York — who has a slew of campaign events on tap in New Hampshire this upcoming week and the next — is slated to hold a meet-and-greet Friday at 11 a.m. at Burdick’s in downtown Walpole.
Those interested in attending Delaney’s event at the Keene library can RVSP at https://bit.ly/2XGtHMp, and people can RSVP to his breakfast in Jaffrey at https://bit.ly/2xgZQv5.
An RSVP form for the Gillibrand event in Walpole is available at https://bit.ly/31S1uS2.