Starting in the upcoming academic year, it will be easier for students at Keene State College to complete a degree in three years instead of four.
It’s part of a new “Degree in Three” program the college announced last week, which will be available for 19 academic programs across the School of Sciences, Sustainability and Health and the School of Arts, Education and Culture. According to Jeff Holeman, vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications, Keene State began developing the initiative about a year ago as a way to cater to a wider range of students.
The idea is to provide an accelerated option for students who may be looking to transition to graduate school or enter the workforce as soon as possible, Holeman said.
“What we began to look at is, what are the opportunities? Who are we not reaching? And what is it about our programs that are not syncing, not as responsive as perhaps they could be to students in the high schools?” he said.
Participants will still be required to take the same courses and number of credits as they would on a four-year plan, according to Holeman, but the program of study will be condensed into three years by leveraging summer courses.
“The students are basically taking courses on a year-round basis in year one and year two,” Holeman said. “And in year three, if they follow the path and they follow their major ‘map,’ they will be completed by the end of what had typically been their junior year.”
The college selected academic programs with more flexible course offerings for Degree in Three, Holeman said, and a detailed course plan has been created for each track laying out what semester students should take which classes to fill their requirements.
For many of the eligible majors, which range from construction safety studies to political science to film studies, the Degree in Three plan recommends taking elective or general education credits in the summer months and more major-specific offerings in the fall and spring.
According to Karrie Kalich, academic dean of the School of Sciences, Sustainability and Health, deciding which disciplines to include was a collaborative process. Department heads looked at prerequisites, along with internship or practicum requirements, to see which majors would be the best fit, she said.
“It’s the first year out of the gate, so we had some early adapters that were ready to step on, and some other programs want to give it a little bit more thought as to how their program could participate in the Degree in Three initiative,” she said. “So I do think moving forward, we’ll have even a greater number of our academic disciplines interested in participating.”
It’s already been possible for students to finish a degree in three years as long as they’re able to plan ahead and match up their course requirements with summer offerings, Holeman said. But the goal of the Degree in Three program is to provide more support and access for students to do so.
“What we’re trying to do is enable that to happen for any student who may want it to, and make sure that we have the course offerings year-round that would allow a student to complete a Degree in Three,” he said.
There is also the potential for some cost savings, according to Holeman, as many summer courses are offered online and wouldn’t require students to be on campus or pay for summer housing.
The college has begun reaching out to rising first-year students — who will be the first class eligible to take advantage of the program — to gauge their interest and connect them with guidance counselors, Holeman said. To participate, students will need to sign up by the second semester of their freshman year — but the earlier they start the process, the better, he said.
“The students will be identified as being interested in pursuing their degree in three years, and we’ll make sure that their course planning and advising and kind of career planning is really actively addressed,” Kalich said. “And we’ll be partnering with our students to make sure that we set them up to be successful.”
Keene State is the first institution in the University System of New Hampshire to offer such a program, according to President Melinda D. Treadwell. The system also includes the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Granite State College.
“Preparation for meaningful work and career opportunities are the outcomes of a Keene State education,” she said in a news release. “We understand that many students are interested in beginning their careers as soon as they can — that is why Degree in Three was created.”