20221221-LOC-Courthouse

U.S. District Court District of New Hampshire in Concord

 File photo by Rick Green / Sentinel Staff

CONCORD — Keene resident Ian Freeman took the witness stand in his federal trial Tuesday, testifying he tried to protect customers in his Bitcoin operations from fraud and that revenues went into the church he founded to further the message of peace.

