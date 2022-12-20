CONCORD — Keene resident Ian Freeman took the witness stand in his federal trial Tuesday, testifying he tried to protect customers in his Bitcoin operations from fraud and that revenues went into the church he founded to further the message of peace.
Prosecutors allege he laundered money for scam artists who met people on the Internet and persuaded them to send thousands of dollars to Freeman, who would take a percentage and convert the rest into Bitcoin for the scammer.
Freeman testified that he never knowingly helped a scammer. He said he would ask his customers a series of questions to try to ensure a third party wasn’t coercing them, but now realizes some people lied to him and did fall victim to fraud.
“Many of them were completely under the spell [of the scammers],” he said. “It’s very sad.”
Freeman testified that he is a minister and that Shire Free Church in Keene “sustains him” but does not provide him a salary. The church has accumulated a supply of Bitcoin that is sold to the public. By promoting the use of cryptocurrency, the church is helping society, he said.
“We see the dollar used against God and used to go to war and kill innocent people around the world,” he said under questioning by his lawyer, Mark Sisti.
Freeman said his goal is to “disempower the war-mongering state.”
The libertarian activist and radio host who lost a GOP primary race for state Senate this year has pleaded not guilty to operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, money laundering and income-tax evasion, as well as conspiracy charges in connection with the money-laundering and unlicensed money-transmitting allegations.
Freeman acknowledged receiving an email from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that said he was required to register with the government as a money services business and comply with applicable requirements.
He testified that he thought the email might be a scam or might not apply to him. He said he also found flaws in its interpretation of applicable rules.
In other testimony Tuesday, Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights, a homeless shelter in Keene, said Freeman is a donor. Records from the nonprofit presented in court indicated he has made 128 donations for a total of $6,400 since 2010.
Winchester resident Max Santonastaso, who lost a Republican N.H. House primary this year, was another defense witness.
He said he has met with Freeman at various events. He said Freeman helped him when he wanted to sell some cryptocurrency he had received as a payment for a product.
“I know him pretty well,” Santonastaso said. “I believe he has a lot of integrity.”
Also testifying on his behalf were several business owners who had dealings with him.
Freeman provided vending machines that offered Bitcoin for purchase.
Keith Murphy, who owns Murphy's Tap Room in Manchester, said the machine operated without a problem in his establishment.
Edward Forster, who owns Little Zoe's Pizza in Keene, said he developed an interest in cryptocurrency and Freeman advised him about it.
"I never got the impression that Ian was shady in any way," Forster said. "I always found him to be extremely trustworthy and honest."
In September, co-defendant Aria DiMezzo, of Keene, pleaded guilty to a single count of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business.
Earlier this year, an Elm City resident who legally changed his name from Richard Paul to Nobody and Derry residents Renee and Andrew Spinella also pleaded guilty, each to a single charge of wire fraud. (In April, the federal government dropped charges against an Alstead woman who had been indicted as a co-conspirator.)
The trial in the court of Judge Joseph N. Laplante, which began two weeks ago, continues Wednesday, when closing arguments and jury instructions are expected.
