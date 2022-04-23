Patty Bell was quietly heroic in the way kindergarten teachers often are. The Mount Caesar Elementary School educator loved her students like family, and for more than two decades she devoted herself to the classroom long after the final bell rang.
After a battle with breast cancer, Bell died March 31 at 63. But those who knew her say the impact she’s had on hundreds of local students endures.
“She was really dedicated,” Mount Caesar Principal Melissa Suarez said. “She was kind-hearted, soft-mannered, and just provided a safe space for children and families alike.”
Bell worked for the Monadnock Regional School District for 23 years, and had been at Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center since 2015, Suarez said. She also worked at Troy Elementary School.
The Swanzey resident was often the first to arrive at school and the last to leave — and if you saw a car in the Mount Caesar parking lot over the weekend, there was a good chance it was Bell’s, Suarez said.
It’s a quality Bell’s children remember too, as they recall her unwavering dedication to her work.
“She didn’t work to live — this was her life,” her son, Taylor Bell, said Friday. “You could easily tell that.” He and his siblings are still finding stacks of papers detailing different ideas for activities, and Bell’s computer desktop is virtually bursting with ideas for her classroom.
In an interview Friday, three of Bell’s children — Taylor, Chelsea Bell and Jason Blake, all of Swanzey — said she dedicated her life to ensuring kids felt loved and safe. She kept extra sneakers in her classroom for students who didn’t have the right gear for gym class, and extra hats, mittens and coats so everyone could safely play outside.
“She had so much patience when it came to her students,” Chelsea said. “... Trying to figure out different ways to teach children that learn differently, she figured out how to do it, and she was just so good at what she did.”
Hannah Boutin, an art teacher at Mount Caesar, enjoyed the time she was able to spend with Bell. Once the school returned to in-person classes after the first year of the pandemic, Boutin would wheel an art cart around the school, visiting classrooms instead of having students go to her. This gave her an opportunity to spend time with Bell.
“She just loved everything,” Boutin said. “She loved everything about being a teacher … she was always so positive.”
Boutin and Bell were crafters in cahoots, always exchanging ideas for new projects the kids could take on. And no matter what work of art the little hands created, Bell always beamed when she saw the finished results, Boutin said.
The art teacher also had fond memories of running into Bell at the teachers’ copier machine. Bell was a copy-room staple, Suarez and Boutin said, earning her the title of Copy Machine Queen.
That was where first-grade teacher Ally McCall would often run into Bell, where they’d have a few minutes to chat during the school day.
Earlier this week, McCall ran the Boston Marathon in Bell’s memory.
“It felt more like a celebration of her life more than anything,” McCall said. ”I felt honored that I was able to do that; it was really, really special to me.”
In participating in the marathon, McCall raised $14,525 for the Claudia Adam Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (Her goal was $12,500.)
“We miss her,” McCall said. “She’ll always be in our memories here at Mount Caesar.”
While Bell exuded warmth and kindness, she was by no means a softie in every regard.
Bell’s son, Jason Blake, described her as hard-working and stubborn in her values as she always prioritized the well-being of those she loved. Bell waitressed in Manchester when Blake and his sister, Amy, were young. When they moved to Swanzey, Bell started her own daycare. Blake recalled walking home from Monadnock Regional High School and arriving home just as the school bus pulled up at his driveway, five or six kids spilling out and running toward the house.
But even between her daycare duties and raising her own children, Bell still found time and energy to take a new step toward furthering her career. In her early 40s, she enrolled at Keene State College and graduated in 2003 with a degree in elementary education and in social sciences.
She maintained that work ethic all through her career, and it was especially evident after her initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, Chelsea said.
And it wasn’t just Bell’s family who noticed her capacity to fight through hardship.
“She just endured the cancer for the past several years, [and] never wanted any special treatment,” Suarez said. “When she was first diagnosed with cancer, I found myself sometimes asking her to stay home and take the day [off].”
And if there was anything Bell loved as much as her students, it was her family.
She would host huge holiday parties, with 40 or 50 people packing the house. She always made enough food for an army, even if the occasion was just one or two people stopping by. And it was always amazing food too (especially the deserts), dishes that she didn’t even need a recipe to make, her kids said.
So the year her love for her vocation and family intersected — when her granddaughter Hailey Blake enrolled as one of her students in 2019 — was likely the highlight of her career, her children said.
Patty Bell was the Copy Machine Queen, a mother figure to those who passed through her classroom, and the kind of person who could craft a meal from whatever happened to be in the cupboard. But perhaps her most notable title was Kindergarten Teacher.
“She didn’t like the attention but she deserves the recognition,” Chelsea said. “She was very special to a lot of people.”