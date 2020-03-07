Operating budget: $1,226,732, down $6,386, or about 0.5 percent, from the $1,233,118 approved in 2019
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Voters will decide whether to raise $2,019,000 to install a fiber optic broadband network throughout the town, with $1,219,000 of the cost to be financed through bond issues. The remaining $800,000 would be donated by broadband provider Consolidated Communications. This article must be approved by a two-thirds majority ballot vote to pass.
Another article, submitted by petition, asks if residents wish to call on state and federal officials to enact carbon pricing legislation in an effort to address climate change concerns.
Also on the warrant: Voters will determine whether to earmark funds for various capital reserve funds, including $20,000 each for the bridge reconstruction and fire department facility funds, and $22,400 for the fire equipment capital reserve fund, with $2,400 to come from the town’s unassigned fund balance and the rest to be raised via taxes.
Another $23,265 would be allocated to the highway equipment capital reserve fund, with $3,625 to come from the unassigned fund balance and the remainder from taxes.
Voters will also decide whether to establish a town hall repairs capital reserve fund and place $35,000 in the fund. The warrant also includes a provision that would give the selectboard agency to expend from the fund.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Westmoreland Town Hall
Meeting: Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., Westmoreland School