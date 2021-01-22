The COVID-19 outbreak announced by the state Thursday at RiverMead actually happened in late December, according to the Peterborough senior-living facility’s CEO.
“From my perspective, the information from [Thursday’s] press conference is misleading ... We have not had a resident test positive since December 26th,” said CEO William James in an email.
RiverMead had five residents and eight employees test positive for the viral disease throughout the month of December, James explained. He considers none of the cases to be active.
When asked why the outbreak was reported nearly a month after the last COVID-19 case, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon said the state reports “all cases associated with an outbreak, whether or not they are currently active.”
“The facility conducted facility wide testing earlier this week,” he continued in an email. “If those results are negative, they would be at the point where the outbreak can be declared over.”
James noted RiverMead has been through three weekly testing rounds since its last positive case, and all tests returned negative.
RiverMead has about 310 residents and 285 employees, according to James.