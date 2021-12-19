TROY — A debris fire at the Troy Mills complex Saturday night is under investigation, though there was no damage to the building itself, according to Troy Fire Chief Mark Huntoon.
Just before 7 p.m., the Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the complex at 111 Monadnock St., part of which is being redeveloped into residential and commercial units. The debris pile was roughly 30 feet around and 15 feet tall, according to Huntoon, and it took about 6,000 gallons of water to put out.
Christopher Eric Farris, the property owner and developer, said that he doesn't know how the fire started, and that police investigated at the scene.
Police could not immediately be reached for information on the investigation.
The debris was mostly wood pallets and other items cleared out of the building, according to Farris. Farris purchased half the property in October with plans to convert the building into 100 one-bedroom apartments and some commercial units. Construction began after Farris closed on the property about a month and a half ago.
Fire departments from Fitzwilliam, Rindge and Swanzey assisted at the fire. The Keene Fire Department covered the Troy station, and Jaffrey was initially called out but then canceled when it became clear it wasn't a structure fire, Huntoon said. Fire personnel were at the scene for about three hours, he said.