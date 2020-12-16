TILTON — The COVID-19 death toll among residents at the New Hampshire Veterans Home grew to 35 on Monday even as the first shipment of vaccine reached the state.
Spokeswoman Sarah Stanley said Monday 35 residents have active infections, while 20 have recovered. A total of 22 staff members also have the virus and 72 have recovered.
When the first case was reported at the home a month ago, there were 135 residents and 280 staff there. This has become the second deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the state, behind only the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, where 39 people died over the summer.
The first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in New Hampshire was being unloaded, processed and prepared for immediate distribution to at-risk health workers, including front line clinical staff providing direct patient care.
Long term care residents are also in the first group of people who are to receive the vaccine.
“New Hampshire is ready to hit the ground running to do our part in delivering this game-changing vaccine,” Governor Chris Sununu stated.
“It is an all-hands-on-deck effort for one of the most important undertakings in the history of our state. The State stands ready to get to work and distribute this life-saving vaccine to the citizens of our state.”