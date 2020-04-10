For the fourth weekday in a row, Vermont’s confirmed number of COVID-19 patients who have died stood at 23, the state health department announced Thursday. That figure had jumped from 17 to its current level between the department’s updates last Friday and Monday.
Meanwhile, 23 more people have tested positive for the viral respiratory disease, bringing Vermont’s total number of known cases to 628. Those positives were drawn from 8,181 tests conducted to date.
The state health department urges all residents to continue to practice social distancing — maintaining six feet between each person — and to wear cloth face coverings when outside of the home, in accordance with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health department also asks residents and non-residents coming into Vermont for anything other than essential business to quarantine at home for 14 days.
The state discourages travel to Vermont from COVID-19 “hot spots.”