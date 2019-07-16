A couple of weeks after a Keene man died following an altercation, his death is still under investigation, according to police.
Keith Kelley, 32, was taken off life support July 5 after suffering a brain injury in a fight earlier that week, according to his family. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on July 2 at the Princeton at Mill Pond apartment complex off Route 12.
An autopsy was performed July 6, but according to Kim Fallon, chief medical examiner for the state of New Hampshire, Kelley’s cause of death has not yet been determined. Fallon said the determination is pending studies such as neuropathology tests and toxicology screening, which she said will likely take several months to complete.
Keene police Lt. Jason Short said last week that police are waiting on the results of those studies and will likely issue a news release as soon as more information becomes available. Short previously described the altercation as an “isolated incident” between two people who had some knowledge of each other.
No charges have been filed in the case, according to Short.
Kelley and the other person involved in the fight were familiar with each other through someone Kelley had driven to the apartment complex with, according to Kelley’s wife, Jade.
Kelley was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and then flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he was declared brain dead, she said. He was an organ donor and was taken off life support before undergoing surgery to donate organs, according to Jade Kelley.
Kelley had two young children.