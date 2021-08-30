Hillside Village Keene, the Wyman Road retirement community dealing with a financial crunch due to low enrollment, will likely be sold to an Illinois-based nonprofit that runs similar facilities nationwide, officials announced Monday.
The deal between the Prospect-Woodward Home — the Keene nonprofit that opened Hillside Village in 2019 — and Covenant Living Communities & Services in Skokie, Ill., is set to be finalized as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, according to a news release from the two organizations.
Hillside Village filed that case Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Hampshire in order to execute its sale to Covenant Living, the news release states. The two entities have already concluded a purchase agreement, though other bidders for the sprawling retirement community would still be considered in federal bankruptcy proceedings, it states.
Covenant Living would pay $33 million for Hillside Village, court filings show.
Known as a "lifecare community," the 222-unit facility offers a full continuum of health care — from rehabilitative services to 24-hour nursing care — and employs nearly 150 people.
Citing financial troubles due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Hillside Village officials announced in February that the organization was looking for a buyer and would likely file for Chapter 11 — a process that allows it to restructure bond obligations with court approval instead of permission from all of its bondholders.
The cash crunch, which the officials attributed to having paused new move-ins and site visits during the pandemic, caused Prospect-Woodward to miss a bond payment worth nearly $2 million on the community last winter, they said. OnePoint Partners, a national senior-care consultant hired to help navigate Hillside Village's financial situation, determined that the organization needed a cash infusion to remain viable, OnePoint Managing Director Tom Brod told The Sentinel earlier this year.
Hillside Village residents pay an entrance fee that ranges from about $217,000 to $665,000, depending on the size of their apartment and their eligibility for a refund if they leave, as well as a monthly fee that averages $4,500, Brod said. Nearly a quarter of its 140 independent-living units were vacant in February, he said at the time.
“We don’t have the reserves that we had planned on because we didn’t get the entrance fees,” he said. “And now we don’t have the ongoing revenue that we had planned on because we don’t have a high enough occupancy.”
Prospect-Woodward considered a number of bids for Hillside Village before inviting six organizations to visit the facility, Brod said Monday. After narrowing that group down further, he said officials selected Covenant Living, a faith-based organization that operates 18 senior-living facilities around the country.
"This really is very good news," Brod said, adding that Covenant Living has agreed to honor all Hillside Village residents' contracts and employee compensation. "They’re intending on maintaining the quality if not even making it better."
A ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church dating to 1886, Covenant Living serves 5,500 residents at retirement communities in nine states, according to the news release Monday. Those include facilities in California, Florida and Illinois, as well as one in Cromwell, Conn.
"We are excited about the potential of acquiring Hillside Village Keene as Covenant Living and Hillside Village Keene leadership have similar values and a mission of serving older adults," Covenant Living President and CEO Terri Cunliffe said in the release. "Covenant Living is committed to providing its residents with an environment that promotes active and engaging lifestyles."
Hillside Village officials expect operations at the facility to continue undisturbed during the bankruptcy proceedings, according to the news release.
Brod said Monday that he anticipates Hillside Village will be auctioned in that case in late October or early November. At that point, other organizations will be able to bid for the community but would need to offer more than Covenant Living, he said. If approved by the court, the facility's acquisition by Covenant Living will require state regulators' approval, he said.
Hillside Village's financial troubles prompted a lawsuit in May from an elderly Peterborough couple who said Prospect-Woodward hadn't reimbursed them more than $400,000 for an entrance fee they said they're owed after moving out of the retirement community last year.
A financial adviser with OnePoint Partners has said that Prospect-Woodward can't return those funds until resolving its financial situation, however. Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff ruled in June that the organization must return $403,200 to the couple once it stabilizes its finances, if not earlier.
Acknowledging that the pandemic kept Hillside Village from reaching high enrollment numbers, Nancy Crawford, the chairwoman of its board of trustees, said Monday that health protocols at the facility worked as intended. (Though like many senior-living facilities, Hillside Village dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak when at least 23 residents and staff contracted the virus, and one person died, late last year, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.)
"All our efforts during the many months of mandated quarantine were directed to keeping residents safe from the devastating and contagious virus," she said in the news release. "And in that regard, we were quite successful."