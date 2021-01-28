The COVID-19 outbreak at the New Hampshire Veterans Home that infected nearly 200 residents and staff has officially ended, health officials announced at a press conference Tuesday.
This news comes during a cautious bright spot in COVID-19 news — hospitalizations, new cases and deaths have been on the decline for the last couple of days.
For the first time in months, the state announced no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Gov. Chris Sununu said this is, in part, due to vaccines, which have been administered to residents over the last few weeks.
The veterans home outbreak was one of the most deadly in the state — 93 residents were infected, and 36 residents ultimately died.
The outbreak also left the facility short-staffed. In early December administrators made a plea to the public to apply to work at the facility. They needed people to fill nearly every position — security officers, food workers, maintenance crews, laundry workers and nurses.
The home began administering vaccines to their residents in late December, just a couple of days after Christmas.