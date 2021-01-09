The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough will celebrate its eighth year recognizing up-and-coming young professionals from the region with a special edition of the magazine and an online event in the spring.
The deadline for submitting nominations is midnight on Monday, Jan. 11.
In partnership with the Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) and The Keene Sentinel, the Business Journal honors a select group, under age 40, who are making a positive difference in their workplace or community. In 2020, 12 Trendsetters were recognized, bringing the total to 103 the number of winners honored since 2014.
Terrence Williams, president at The Sentinel, said the Business Journal and KYPN are asking area residents, businesses, nonprofit companies, educational institutions and government to make nominations for the awards. Nominees must be under age 40 on March 31, 2021. A panel consisting mostly of Trendsetter Award winners will do the judging next week. A livestreamed online event honoring the winners is planned for either late March or early April.
Nominators can fill out an online form at www.sentinelsource.com/trendsetter. They will be asked to include the nominee’s name, age, position or title, place of work, town of residence and nominee’s contact information, including email, phone and address. The nominations should explain the person’s contributions and value to his or her workplace and their efforts on behalf of their community. Judges put an emphasis on those who excel in both arenas, Williams said.
If a nominator prefers to send a letter of nomination, they can do so by addressing it to Williams at The Keene Sentinel, 60 West St., Keene, N.H. 03431. Any questions can be directed to Williams via email at twilliams@keenesentinel.com.