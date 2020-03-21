Listening to the sounds of a fire and police scanner as a boy, Dave A. Whipple stoked his want to help others into a lifelong career of ensuring people access to emergency services.
Considering consecutive years of service, Whipple, 55, is the most senior dispatcher at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, and he’s the author and narrator of the annual Christmas Eve broadcast.
The borders of his world never extended much past his hometown of West Swanzey, where he lives with his wife, Renee. Whipple appreciates the proximity of his family, nearly all of whom live in town: sons Danny Whipple, 25, and Joshua Whipple, 28, as well as his parents, Lena and David H. Whipple. Renee’s son Joshua Draper, 22, is also close, living across the border in Keene.
Of course, Whipple and his wife consider their pets their children, too: cat Remy and black Lab mix Moosey. With the news that Moosey, less than a year old, has kidney disease, the couple are painfully bracing themselves for the worst. Last year they lost Molly, a black Lab they got just before they were married 10 years ago.
The Whipples’ love for their dogs runs deep; Dave’s proposal to Renee, in front of the Christmas tree in Keene’s Central Square, included a gift bag with a stuffed black dog.
“We plan our vacations around the dog,” Whipple laughed as he tried to calm an excitable, goofy Moosey in his kitchen.
Aside from being a fan of craft beer, the Red Sox and NASCAR, the bulk of Whipple’s hobbies are outdoors, from camping to geocaching and a version of hiking he likens to “wandering in the woods,” examining old debris that he’ll research later because he loves local history. He enjoyed photography when he was younger and took courses to graduate from a point-and-shoot camera to a DSLR. Whipple said he likes capturing architecture and covered bridges, for example.
“I guess I like things that people might look at but not see,” he added.
Putting a face to the voice
Though his father and maternal grandfather had both served on the West Swanzey Fire Department, Whipple said that career never piqued his interest.
“I’m an asthmatic, so I steer clear of smoky stuff,” he quipped.
Being born into a family of firefighters, however, helped plant the idea of working in emergency services. When Whipple was about 9 or 10 years old, his grandparents bought a fire and police scanner. He bought his own a couple of years later.
Many people see the job as simply talking on a radio, he said, and as he listened, he learned that there was more to it. He struggled, though, to define exactly what it was that first gripped him as a child — it was a feeling, not a thought or a conscious choice.
“I would wake up in the middle of the night and listen to incidents that were occurring and I would lay in bed for an hour, half an hour, and listen to them,” he said.
By his senior year at Monadnock Regional High School, his mind was set on becoming a dispatcher. A couple years after graduating in 1982, he submitted his first application — and nothing. Whipple worked some “odd jobs” for a few years, one of which was with the Swanzey Police Department. It was in the periphery of the field he wanted, he said, but it wasn’t the right fit.
Finally, in July 1987, Whipple secured a spot with Mutual Aid.
At the point, he said, there were four full-timers.
“Each one of those dispatchers would play a role in my dispatch career.”
There was Ed “Happy Berg” Bergeron, “an icon in local dispatching,” and Ed Mattson, a good friend and a wealth of knowledge who left Mutual Aid for a while and now works in the evenings. Bud Maynard was a friend of Whipple’s grandfather, and during his visits to the house, “it was pretty awesome for me to get to see one of the faces of the guys I heard on the scanner,” he said.
And then there was Charlie McDonald, who had a uniquely indirect and lasting impact.
On the first Thanksgiving shift that Whipple worked at Mutual Aid, he received a call from a woman who identified herself as Mrs. McDonald, the mother of the full-time dispatcher who, by this point, no longer worked there.
Whipple said she told him that she called on every holiday to thank the dispatchers, and her words touched him deeply. He spoke to her once or twice more over the next year or two, in nearly identical conversations, before never hearing from her again.
A few years later, when he was scheduled to work Christmas Eve 1996, he decided to write a poem to broadcast about Santa’s arrival and the tradition of such announcements — and then he remembered Mrs. McDonald’s calls.
So, in the style of Jimmy Durante’s sign-off, Whipple included in his poem, “Merry Christmas Mrs. McDonald, wherever you are.”
Since writing it 23 years ago, Whipple has delivered the Christmas Eve broadcast, even if he wasn’t scheduled to work.
“And that’s how it came to be,” he said. “... Every Christmas and Thanksgiving, I think of her words, and they’ll stick with me forever, I’m sure.”
Keeping calm, carrying on
Deputy Chief Tom Redin joined Mutual Aid in 1992 as a part-timer for two years before becoming a full-time dispatcher, working alongside Whipple for more than two decades.
“Obviously, he was a huge, huge mentor to me and has been since to many more people there,” Redin said.
Having made hiring decisions with him in the past, he lauded Whipple’s ability to judge someone’s character.
“As soon as he meets them, and he can talk to them for about five minutes, and he can just about tell if they can do that job or not,” he said.
They’ve grown close away from their dispatch consoles, too. Whipple was the best man at Redin’s wedding nearly 16 years ago, and Redin returned the favor.
“When the time comes when he retires, you won’t replace his experience, his calm demeanor … his sense of humor [that] helps everybody cope with things there,” Redin said.
And coping is critical in a job that involves 12-hour shifts of listening to emergency calls. While noting there is certainly a fair share of serious incidents that come in, Whipple said he doesn’t recall many.
“I guess I don’t know why. Maybe that’s just my natural mechanism for distancing,” he said.
Part of it, he theorized, is the nature of the job, which is all about taking in information that gets immediately sent to someone else, and then it’s on to the next one.
“A lot of people wonder the outcome of calls; I try not to wonder,” he said.
When he takes a call that’s particularly difficult, Whipple said he reminds himself that he did his part in handling it professionally, as well as with empathy.
“You’re dealing with people that are having, sometimes, the worst day of their lives,” he said. “... You need to feel for them and understand that they have a need, and it’s our job to get them the appropriate help.”