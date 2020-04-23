More than 4,800 people in Cheshire County filed for unemployment between mid-March and mid-April, more than 10 percent of the county’s labor force, according to new data released Thursday by the N.H. Department of Employment Security.
The 4,862 Cheshire County claims were among the approximately 125,000 new claims filed statewide from March 15 to April 11 — the first four weeks after Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
During that time, Sununu issued a series of executive orders prohibiting large gatherings, switching schools to remote instruction and closing in-person operations at nonessential businesses.
The numbers show a stark reversal from just one month before. New Hampshire’s unemployment rate as of early March was 2.6 percent, according to the state employment department.
Retail and the restaurant industry — limited to takeout and delivery since mid-March — have been especially hard hit, according to the new state numbers.
Workers at eating and drinking establishments filed 26,873 claims, more than twice that of any other single category. And retail — broken up into categories ranging from motor vehicle dealers to furniture stores — saw 27,353 claims.
The health care sector has also seen large numbers of layoffs and furloughs — 10,115 new claims from ambulatory health care services, 4,849 from hospitals and 2,306 from nursing and residential care facilities. Hospitals have canceled elective surgeries and other non-urgent appointments to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients and reduce the risk of new infections.
Across the Monadnock Region, a significant portion of the working population became unemployed between mid-March and mid-April. More than 6,000 people filed claims out of a total workforce of about 53,000 in 30 local communities — a rate of close to 12 percent. (Roxbury was the only area town not included in Thursday’s data.)
The percentages varied depending on the place, from lows of about 7½ to 8 percent in Walpole, Dublin and Rindge to highs of around 15 percent in Troy, Marlow and Winchester.
In Keene, 1,662 workers — about 14 percent of the city’s workforce of 11,949 — filed claims.