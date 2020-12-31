HANOVER — Dartmouth College is projecting that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a $91 million impact on its fiscal year 2021 budget, but that budget cuts and the use of some reserve funds are helping to close the shortfall.
With the college only allowing about half of undergraduates on campus for the fall and winter terms and offering many classes remotely, Dartmouth Chief Financial Officer Michael Wagner this week said via email that the college is seeing a shortfall of about $46 million in tuition, room and board and fees.
That includes factoring in $18 million in savings on scholarships that weren’t needed, though the college is also budgeting $8 million in additional scholarship payments to meet an increased need for help among students whose families have lost jobs in the pandemic.
Dartmouth is also projecting an $8 million revenue shortfall among its graduate schools, including tuition, donations and research grants; $9 million less than originally forecast in donations to the Dartmouth College Fund; and about $9 million in other revenue dips, including $5 million from the Hanover Inn, which has remained open but like most hotels has seen a large drop in guests.
On top of the $72 million in lost revenue for FY 2021, which began in July, Dartmouth has had about $19 million in COVID-19-related expenses, including $12 million for personal protective equipment and testing and $2 million for the moving and storage of student belongings after the campus was closed to students in the spring, according to Wagner.
Dartmouth, which has a budget of about $1.13 billion, also had some staff layoffs and early retirements this year to help deal with the pandemic’s impact.
Wagner, whose projections were first reported by The Dartmouth student newspaper, said the revenue losses and COVID-19 costs will be “mitigated” by $50 million in “rebudgeting” among its various divisions and schools; $13 million in savings on salary merit increases; $22 million in the use of reserve funds; and $6 million from a fundraising drive to bolster financial aid.
Wagner said the “scholarship bridge program” is a “a new and focused fundraising effort undertaken to fundraise toward the increase in scholarship that we anticipated as COVID was hitting.”
Dartmouth officials have repeatedly said they won’t tap the college’s $6 billion endowment to solve the budget crunch. Wagner said the college has more than $400 million in “liquid operating reserves,” including $50 million in a revenue stabilization reserve.