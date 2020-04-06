Anyone coming to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health facility, including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, must now wear a cloth mask, the hospital system announced Monday.
In a news release, Dartmouth-Hitchcock cited the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The N.H. Division of Public Health Services subsequently recommended that people entering health care facilities be given cloth masks, according to the release.
People can either bring their own cloth mask or one will be provided to them, according to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock website.
At a news conference Monday, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said cloth masks are meant to protect other people from the wearer, but are not designed to prevent the wearer from becoming infected, as is the case with personal protective equipment like an N95 mask.
Dr. Antonia Altomare, an epidemiologist with Dartmouth-Hitchcock, said cloth face coverings are recommended to prevent the wearer from unwittingly spreading the virus.
“We now know that people without symptoms can actually transmit the virus,” Altomare said in a video message Monday. “This can happen days before they develop symptoms, or people may carry the virus and never develop symptoms.”
She said the most important practice to reduce the virus’ spread is to stay at least six feet away from others.