LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is evaluating the use of antibody-rich plasma as a possible treatment for patients with COVID-19, according to a news release from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system.
People who have recovered from a severe case of the viral respiratory disease have antibodies in their blood — known as convalescent plasma, according to the Mayo Clinic. The hope is to give current COVID-19 patients this plasma to boost their ability to fight the infection.
“Reports suggest that treatment using convalescent plasma, which likely contains SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, could be a viable and safe option that may alter the course of COVID-19 in patients with severe disease and few alternatives,” said Dr. Richard Zuckerman, the project’s co-principal investigator along with Dr. Zbigniew Szczepiorkowski, in Tuesday’s news release. SARS-CoV-2 is the scientific name of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Other studies nationwide have indicated that convalescent plasma treatment might speed up recovery from COVID-19, with patients in severe cases improving after one 200-milliliter dose, the release says.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock will draw blood from recovered patients to put into the national research pool.
The blood will be drawn at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Lebanon campus, with a single blood sample providing enough plasma for two patients, the release says.
The blood can also be used as samples for research, including in developing a test at Dartmouth-Hitchcock to measure antibody levels. The test is intended to evaluate a patient’s immune status and exposure history, according to the release.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19, are over 18 years old and are interested in being evaluated for donation can call 653-3775 or email DHMC.blood.program@hitchcock.org.
Donors must have a confirmed COVID-19 test or presumptive positive from a physician and be symptom free for at least 28 days to be eligible.