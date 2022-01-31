LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and other Lebanon-area Dartmouth-Hitchcock facilities will allow visitors for COVID-negative patients beginning Monday, according to a news release.
Adult COVID-negative patients may have one visitor per day, while pediatric patients, under the age of 18, may have two per day. The same rules apply to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s emergency department.
Visitors are still restricted for COVID-positive patients. The restrictions remain unchanged in the Birthing Pavilion, where patients are allowed to have one adult with them throughout their stay. Pediatric and intensive-care nursery patients are allowed two adult visitors per day. Two adults may accompany a child to outpatient visits.
In addition to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the revised rules apply to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock outpatient surgery center in Lebanon; Dartmouth-Hitchcock Heater Road in Lebanon; Dartmouth-Hitchcock Lyme; The Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon; and Norris Cotton Cancer Center North in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The revised rules do not apply to Dartmouth-Hitchcock facilities in southern New Hampshire.
One of its affiliates, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, is reviewing its visitor policy and expects to allow visitors again starting Thursday, according to spokesman Matthew Barone. Specific details and guidelines for patient visitors are still being worked out, he said Monday morning.