LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, according to a news release from the hospital Monday morning.
Up to 1,000 tests can be performed daily, the release states. But because of the ongoing shortage of test collection supplies and personal protective equipment, Dartmouth-Hitchcock is limited to testing only hospitalized patients within its health system, which includes Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, and health care workers who have direct contact with patients.
Once fully operational — slated to happen over the next week to 10 days — the turnaround time should provide results to patients within 24 hours or less of testing, the release says.
Testing became available on March 18, the release states, and it required "complex evaluations and validations" from the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.