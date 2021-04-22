LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has launched a post-COVID-19 program for people who continue to have symptoms more than 12 weeks after their initial infection, according to a news release.
The program for so-called “long-haulers,” which the release said is the first in northern New England, is being led by Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, an infectious-disease specialist, and includes a team of 10 physicians from different medical specialties.
Patients with what is called post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, approximately 10 percent to 30 percent of those who get COVID-19, commonly have symptoms such as shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, fatigue and body aches, as well as problems with memory and mental clarity, also known as “brain fog.”
“Establishing our program at DHMC will provide access to a comprehensive medical team specializing in the various health problems we’re seeing in long-haul patients,” Parsonnet said in the release. “This team of doctors will expand over time as we continue to learn more about long-haul symptoms and how to improve the quality of life for persistent symptoms after COVID-19.”
The program will accept referrals of adult patients with a history of documented or likely COVID-19, as demonstrated by a positive PCR or antigen test, a positive antibody test, or a history of COVID-19-related symptoms; symptoms that have persisted for 12 or more weeks; and a primary care provider who will continue to collaborate in the patient’s care.
More information about the program is available by calling 650-9484 or emailing postcovid@hitchcock.org