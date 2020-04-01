LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock has opened two phase-3 clinical trials to help gauge the effectiveness of an anti-viral medication for COVID-19, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health announced Tuesday night.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is one of roughly 95 sites globally conducting the trials of the drug remdesivir, the release notes.
Developed by Gilead Sciences Inc., remdesivir has “shown promise” for treating severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) in animals, according to a February news release from the National Institutes of Health. Both of those illnesses, like COVID-19, are caused by coronaviruses. The drug has also been tested in humans with Ebola, the release said.
Both of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s clinical trials will test remdesivir’s safety and ability to prevent COVID-19 from progressing, according to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. One will study this in patients with moderate symptoms of the disease and the other, in those whose symptoms are significant and advanced.
The drug will be given to patients intravenously.
“COVID related research is a top priority for our organization,” Leigh Burgess, vice president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health’s research operations, said in the news release from the health-care system. “As an academic medical center we have the tools and the teams to address this evolving situation.”
More information on the trials and eligibility is available at https://bit.ly/2Uw2Yjl.