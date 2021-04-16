HANOVER — Dartmouth College will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall term, the college’s provost said Wednesday.
Those who qualify for medical and religious exemptions to vaccination will “of course be accommodated,” said Joseph Helble, Dartmouth’s provost, in an online community conversation.
The college will offer vaccination opportunities on campus or in the surrounding area for students who have not been vaccinated before arriving for the fall term, he said.
At this point, the college is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, but it is “strongly encouraging” it, Helble said.
The college is starting with students because they live in congregate settings, he said.
New Hampshire will begin offering vaccines to everyone 16 and older, including college students from out of state, beginning on Monday. People can register online at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov.