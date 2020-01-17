Former Keene resident Darryl W. Perry won the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire’s nomination for governor Saturday at the party’s convention in Concord.
Perry, who has lived in Manchester since last January, previously served as party chair, ran as a Libertarian presidential candidate in 2016 and ran for a local Statehouse seat in 2018.
In a statement released on the party’s website, Perry said nominees were picked earlier this year than normal in order to petition for general-election ballot access next to the Democratic and Republican party lines ahead of town meeting season.
Perry has said one of his top priorities is reforming New Hampshire’s ballot access laws so that third parties can have a better shot at getting their own column.
For statewide races, any third party needs to have received at least 4 percent of the vote in the previous cycle in order to gain its own line on the ballot the next time around. Because the Libertarians failed to do so in 2018, they will not have their own line in 2020.
In the past, Perry has also run on a platform of “reducing the size, scope and power of government on all levels,” and has advocated this cycle not just for the full legalization of recreational cannabis, but a “Portugal-style depenalization of all other substances for personal use,” according to a statement Perry released when he announced his run for governor in December.
The general election for local, statewide and federal offices will be on Nov. 3.