The participants of this year's Dancing with the Keene Stars have been announced.
Drawing inspiration from the hit dance-competition TV show, the Elm City's own version is an annual fundraiser that challenges community members to cut a rug for charity.
Proceeds pay for Keene High School's Project Graduation, a yearly event for graduating seniors that provides a safe, substance-free celebration on commencement night.
The stars of this year's show are:
* Bob Barnard, sponsored by BHG The Masiello Group
* Gregg Burdett, sponsored by Hillside Village and The Richards Group
* Erika “Riki” Greenwald, sponsored by Greenwald Realty Associates
* Cherie Metivier, sponsored by the Monadnock Broadcasting Group
* Eric Parker, sponsored by L.E. Parker Properties
* Shayna Pelkey, sponsored by Clearwater Pool & Spa
* Jane Rokes, sponsored by Elm City, Owl B Crafty and What’s Up Dock
* Sara Roosa, sponsored by Body & Soul Personalized Fitness
* Ely Thayer, sponsored by Edward Jones
* Rob Waters, sponsored by Southwestern Community Services
This year's shows are Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at the Redfern Arts Center at Keene State College, with two evening shows and a Saturday matinee. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased by phone at 358-2168, at the box office or at keene.universitytickets.com.