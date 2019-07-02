Water customers on a stretch of Ralston Street in Keene temporarily lost service for about two and a half hours Monday afternoon after a water main was damaged during construction work, according to the city’s public works department.
City Engineer Don Lussier confirmed this morning that a second break related to construction work occurred on Ralston Street this morning. Additional information was not available by press time.
The damage from Monday’s break, which primarily affected Ralston Street customers between Winchester and Davis streets, occurred when construction crews struck the main, the department said in a news release.
The work is part of a flood-mitigation project in that part of the city.
The damaged water main was repaired Monday, with service restored by about 3:45 p.m., public works staff said this morning.
The news release, sent shortly before 3:30 p.m., noted that customers outside the immediate area could see some water discoloration. In that case, the release advised people to close all but one tap and run cold water for 10 minutes. If this doesn’t fix the issue, people should repeat after a half hour before calling the public works office at 352-6550 if the problem persists. Staff urge people to not dry any discolored laundry but to instead contact the office or stop by at 350 Marlboro St. for a stain-removal product.
Any questions can be directed to public works staff at the number listed above.