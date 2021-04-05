WESTMORELAND — No injuries were reported in a fire at a home Friday evening, which caused thousands of dollars in damage, the town's fire chief said.
Residents of 83 McAdam Road discovered the attic fire and reported it to the fire department, according to Chief Harry Nelson. The call came in shortly before 5 p.m., and Nelson said firefighters had the fire knocked down quickly, but remained on the scene for an hour or so.
Nelson said the fire started in a wood-stove pipe that ran through the attic, but the department is not releasing the suspected cause pending an investigation.
He said the fire was mostly contained to the attic, though firefighters had to go through the dining room ceiling to access the fire. He estimated the cost of the damage to be about $10,000.