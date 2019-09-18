Area cycling and trail enthusiasts touted the potential of the Monadnock Region to be a hub of tourism Tuesday night at the Keene Public Library.
The meeting was a public input session for a statewide planning group, which is looking to hear from Granite Staters on ways to improve infrastructure in New Hampshire for bicycling and walking.
The N.H. Statewide Pedestrian and Bicycle Transportation Plan in development is a joint study between the N.H. Department of Transportation and consulting companies to find ways for the state to increase pedestrian and bicycle safety, along with encouraging both modes of transportation for commuting and recreation.
The planning group also has an interactive website for those unable to attend in-person sessions, giving people the ability to customize their feedback on a map of trails and roads at nhpedbikeplan.com.
Tuesday night’s forum started with a briefing on the initiative before attendees split into three groups of about five each.
Phil Goff, a senior planning associate at Alta, a planning and design consulting group helping the N.H. Department of Transportation with the study, told attendees how a state report will help in securing federal grant funding for specific trail and bike lane projects.
Goff, who is based in Cambridge, Mass., for the company headquartered in Portland, Ore., also presented a “tool kit” for attendees to make helpful suggestions for minor to significant improvements to existing pathways.
“We look at the safety and crash history of all of those roadways, traffic volume, shoulder width, some of the simpler inputs,” Goff said.
He also praised the Elm City for its variety of options for places to bike and innovations in traffic safety.
David Souther of Keene agreed, and stressed the economic potential his community and the Monadnock Region have when it comes to the paths and scenic rides already available.
“This place should be a cycling mecca, as far as I’m concerned,” Souther said during the small-group portion of the evening. “... This should make New Hampshire a tourist attraction.”
Souther and others, like J.B. Mack of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, took the group session in a slightly different direction than the state transportation department and Alta organizers intended.
Mack noted that the study’s focus on bridging long-distance gaps for cyclists and pedestrians between communities separated by busy state highways should be shifted to improving pathways in more dense areas where people bike and walk more frequently.
Common concerns others brought up at the end included the difficulty for cyclists crossing the two-lane Winchester Street roundabout and the lack of space for people on bikes and on foot along Route 10 in Swanzey between that roundabout and Market Basket.
E. Ann Poole of Hillsboro added that cycling tourism could work well with the right tweaks to less busy roads in the Monadnock Region, and was one of many to underscore the importance of adding a physical separation between roads and bike lanes wherever possible.
The Keene meeting was one of nine the N.H. Department of Transportation plans to hold this month through early October on the plan, which will be completed by February 2020.
Goff stressed the importance of online input, which he said has reached 800 survey responses statewide.
The online map already has several comments marked in the Monadnock Region, such as a request for a sidewalk to connect the village center in Harrisville to the rest of the town, and a note about a set of stairs needing repair in Keene along Beaver Street heading up to Robin Hood Park.
Users can also fill in their favorite bike routes and flag any hazardous areas by going to nhpedbikeplan.com.
The deadline for public input online is Oct. 15.