The N.H. Department of Environmental Services issued cyanobacteria warnings this week for Lake Warren in Alstead and Lake Monomonac in Rindge.
Blooms — water with high cyanobacteria levels — were spotted in Lake Warren on Tuesday, appearing as “thick clouds of bright blue, brown and green material” building up on the water body’s shoreline. In Lake Monomonac, they were observed Thursday to be a blue-green color, according to NHDES’ cyanobacteria map.
The department says cyanobacteria can be a potential health risk to humans and pets due to its toxicity and recommends people avoid contact with any area of water with a visible bloom.
The state’s cyanobacteria advisory is issued when the environmental services department tracks more than 70,000 cells per milliliter in its samples. The department tests the samples at its Jody Connor Limnology Center after issuing an advisory until the concentrations drop below that threshold.
Recorded concentrations of cyanobacteria collected from water samples show in 676,600 cells per milliliter in Lake Warren and 3,095,000 cells per milliliter in Lake Monomonac.
NHDES describes cyanobacteria as photosynthetic bacterial microorganisms that occur naturally in lands and ponds worldwide. They appear in the form of a bloom when excess nutrients are present in the water, often due to runoff and stormwater washing in contaminants. The department says they last anywhere from a few hours to days or months and can be affected by wind, water currents and rain.
Potential cyanobacteria blooms may also be reported to NHDES’ Harmful Algal and Cyanobacterial Bloom hotline at 603-848-8094 or HAB@des.nh.gov. If able, the department asks that people take a photo of the suspected bloom and send it to the hotline.
