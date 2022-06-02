We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
STODDARD — State officials have issued an advisory for Island Pond due to high concentrations of cyanobacteria.
Cyanobacteria occur naturally in water bodies around the world, and blooms and surface scum can form due to excess nutrients, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that can cause a variety of acute and chronic health issues.
Green clouds and surface scums were reported at the shorelines of Island Pond, and water samples collected Tuesday showed cyanobacteria concentrations as high as 302,000 cells per milliliter, according to the news release. The threshold for a bloom advisory is 70,000 cells per milliliter.
State officials advise people to avoid contact with water with cyanobacteria blooms and to keep their pets away too. The advisory will remain in force until cell concentrations subside.