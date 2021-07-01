SPOFFORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed in the northwest corner of Spofford Lake, but it appears to be dissipating, according to a representative of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
The bloom was first reported on June 28. Water samples were sent to a DES lab on Wednesday for testing, according to an email from the Spofford Lake Association.
Amanda McQuaid, the harmful algal and cyanobacterial bloom program coordinator at the DES, said based on photos she saw of the bloom, the sample tested for cyanobacteria did not seem to come from the exact area of the bloom. The sample didn’t show evidence of cyanobacteria.
With Wednesday afternoon’s wind and cooling temperatures, the blooms had largely disbursed, the SLA said. McQuaid said it’s common for blooms to dissipate quickly.
The DES issued an alert on June 29 advising lake goers and their pets to avoid contact with the blue-green bloom.
When she saw photos of the bloom, McQuaid said it appeared to be dying, which is when the cyanobacteria can be very toxic.
Cyanobacteria blooms are naturally occurring when there is an excess of nutrients in the water, the alert said. People can have adverse reactions — including rashes, nausea and vomiting — to toxins released by cyanobacteria, according to the alert. Long-term effects can include liver and central nervous system damage.
Spofford Lake also experienced a bloom in the fall of 2020, though that bloom was a mix of at least four cyanobacteria species, McQuaid said.