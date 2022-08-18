A cyanobacteria advisory at Halfmoon Pond in Hancock has been lifted after concentrations subsided, according to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services. The bloom observed and photographed last week was visible as bright green floating clumps and masses
HANCOCK — The state environmental services department on Thursday removed the cyanobacteria advisory at Halfmoon Pond a week after a blue-green algae bloom was observed there.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services tested water samples last Friday and found cyanobacteria concentrations up to 2,582,000 cells per ml, the state agency said at the time. The threshold for a bloom advisory is 70,000 cells per ml. The state continues to test samples after issuing an advisory, which are not lifted until levels drop below that standard.
Officials still advise that “lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future,” and keep an eye on the shoreline for any changing conditions, according to a news release from DES on Thursday.
Cyanobacteria occur naturally in water bodies around the world, and blooms and surface scum can form due to excess nutrients, according to the release. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that can cause a variety of acute and chronic health issues.
