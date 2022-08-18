20220819-LOC-Cyanobacteria

A cyanobacteria advisory at Halfmoon Pond in Hancock has been lifted after concentrations subsided, according to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services. The bloom observed and photographed last week was visible as bright green floating clumps and masses

HANCOCK — The state environmental services department on Thursday removed the cyanobacteria advisory at Halfmoon Pond a week after a blue-green algae bloom was observed there.

 

