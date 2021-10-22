Liberty Utilities is asking Keene customers who haven't had their gas service restored to call 1-800-833-4200 and press "1," for emergencies, to schedule a time.
A company spokesman said Friday afternoon the restoration work is "going a bit slower than we hoped," but that it's expected to be completed Saturday.
"We’d like to hear from customers that want their service turned on tonight, it could be late, or they can schedule for tomorrow," spokesman John Shore said in an email.
The outage, which started late Wednesday morning, affected about 1,000 of Liberty’s 1,250 customers in the city.
The outage occurred after a problem at Liberty's Keene production facility arose around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, the company said, causing a drop in gas pressure.
Liberty Utilities has not yet determined the underlying cause.
"Our focus is on restoring service right now. We will analyze the entire event and complete a full investigation," Shore wrote. "Our next priority will be ensuring this doesn’t happen again."
Liberty Utilities is posting updates and information about safety precautions at bit.ly/3vxZBcI.